KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Kolkata's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

KKR face a must-win clash against DC to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
DC aim to play spoiler after an inconsistent season driven by KL Rahul’s batting
The final league game promise intensity as KKR chase a massive victory for net run rate
In a high-stakes battle toward the end of the IPL 2026 season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to clash. Both teams find themselves in a precarious position, with playoff qualification hopes hanging by a thread.
For both franchises, this encounter is effectively a must-win to stay in contention as the league phase reaches its climax.
While Delhi has officially been eliminated, KKR remains mathematically alive, though their path to the playoffs requires a miracle: they must secure a massive victory over DC to significantly boost their net run rate while simultaneously hoping Mumbai Indians defeat the Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon fixture.
For KKR, the match is a desperate final stand; for DC, it is an opportunity to act as spoilers and finish their season on a high note after a campaign of missed opportunities.
KKR’s season has been a story of grit. After early-season removal and injuries to key players like Mustafizur Rahman and Harshit Rana disrupted their setup, they staged a remarkable recovery, winning six of their last seven games.
Their charge is anchored by the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Narine has been a master of control, consistently stifling batters in the middle overs, while Chakravarthy, despite battling a painful left-toe injury, continues to bowl with incredible heart. The hosts will, however, be without their leading run-scorer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (422 runs), who is sidelined with a finger fracture.
Delhi Capitals enter this clash having regained some momentum with back-to-back wins. Their batting is heavily dependent on KL Rahul, who has been in stellar form, amassing 533 runs at a blistering strike rate of over 171.
The late-season inclusion of David Miller has brought much-needed calm to their middle order, as seen in his recent 28-ball 51 against Punjab. However, their bowling unit remains a concern; both Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have struggled to take wickets at a consistent clip, contributing to the side's inability to close out tight matches throughout the tournament.
KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Kolkata Hourly Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Kolkata, West Bengal on Sunday, May 24, 2026, indicates a high temperature of 37°C and a low of 30°C. While conditions are expected to be sunny during the daytime, the atmosphere will transition to partly cloudy during the nighttime hours. Residents and spectators can expect warm conditions throughout the evening as the city cools down from the daytime heat.
Regarding the specific environmental conditions during the match hours, the humidity is forecasted to be 77-90%, creating a somewhat muggy atmosphere. Winds are expected to blow steadily from the south at a speed of 24 kph, which may provide slight relief from the warmth. There is a 0% chance of rain during the daytime hours, the forecast for the night has no chance of rain as well.
KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Sahil Parakh, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Prithvi Shaw, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Pathum Nissanka, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rehan Ahmed
Will rain interrupt the KKR vs DC match at Eden Gardens?
There is a 0% chance of rain during the match hours, ensuring the game is expected to proceed without weather-related interruptions.
What will the temperature be during the match?
Temperatures during the evening match at Eden Gardens are expected to hover between 30°C and 32°C, though it may feel significantly warmer due to high humidity.
How will the humidity and wind affect the playing conditions?
The match will be played in hot and humid conditions with a light southern breeze, which is typical for peak summer evenings in Kolkata.