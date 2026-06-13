Germany Vs Curacao LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Germany begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as overwhelming favourites, with Julian Nagelsmann's star-studded squad expected to challenge for the title after arriving in excellent form.
Curacao make history with their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance, as Dick Advocaat's Blue Wave look to spring a surprise against one of the tournament's traditional powerhouses.
Match Details: Germany vs Curacao — June 14, 2026 | 10:30 PM IST | NRG Stadium, Houston, USA.
The DFB-Team will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against tournament debutants Curacao, popularly known as the Blue Wave or Pantera Negra.
The Group E fixture presents a fascinating contrast between one of world football's most successful nations and a side making its first-ever appearance on the grandest stage.
Head coach Julian Nagelsmann brings a Germany squad packed with experienced internationals and established stars, with expectations firmly set on a deep run in the tournament.
Across the dugout, veteran manager Dick Advocaat has already guided Curacao to a historic milestone by securing qualification for their maiden World Cup.
While the Caribbean nation will relish the opportunity to test themselves against elite opposition, Germany enter the contest as overwhelming favourites thanks to their superior quality, depth and tournament pedigree.
For Curacao, the challenge will be to remain competitive against a side expected to contend for the title, while Germany will be eager to make a strong opening statement in Group E.
Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 0
Germany Wins: 0
Curacao Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Germany enter the contest as overwhelming favourites and are expected to comfortably secure all three points in their Group E opener.
Julian Nagelsmann's side arrive in outstanding form, having won nine consecutive matches while scoring 29 goals and conceding just six, showcasing both attacking brilliance and defensive solidity.
With stars such as Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala leading a talented squad, Die Mannschaft possess far too much quality and experience for most opponents.
Curacao's Blue Wave, meanwhile, are preparing for their first-ever FIFA World Cup match and face a significant step up in competition despite an impressive qualification campaign under Dick Advocaat.
While the tournament debutants will be eager to make history, Germany's superior depth, firepower and tournament pedigree should prove decisive.
Most predictions point towards a comfortable German victory, with a 4-0 scoreline appearing the most likely outcome.
Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Germany Predicted XIs:
Neuer (GK); Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Pavlović, Nmecha, Musiala, Goretzka, Wirtz, Havertz.
Curacao Predicted XIs:
Room (GK); Floranus, Gaari, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville, Chong, Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Locadia.
Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Houston, USA
Stadium: NRG Stadium
Date: Sunday, 14 June
Kick-off Time: 14/06/2026 – 10:30 PM (IST)
Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Germany Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Germany:
Goalkeepers
Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel.
Defenders
Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Robin Koch, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Yann Aurel Bisseck.
Midfielders
Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlović, Felix Nmecha, Pascal Groß, Angelo Stiller, Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry.
Forwards
Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav, Niclas Füllkrug, Leroy Sané, Jonathan Burkardt.
Curacao:
Goalkeepers
Eloy Room, Trevor Doornbusch, Tyrick Bodak.
Defenders
Cuco Martina, Sherel Floranus, Jurien Gaari, Djevencio van der Kust, Justin Ogenia, Roshon van Eijma, Juriën Gaari, Xavier Mompremier.
Midfielders
Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Joshua Zimmerman, Kenji Gorré, Livano Comenencia, Jeremy Antonisse, Kevin Felida, Richairo Zivkovic.
Forwards
Rangelo Janga, Jurgen Locadia, Gervane Kastaneer, Jearl Margaritha, Xander Severina.