Ecuador Vs Curacao LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Ecuador are favoured to win this match 3-0 by consencus and betting odds owing to their elite defensive structure and attacking quality.
Curacao wouldn't want to end their group stage with zero points so they'll look to give a tough competition as well.
The match will be held at the Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, USA.
Ecuador and Curacao face off in a crucial Group E Matchday 2 clash, with both sides desperate to bounce back after opening-match defeats. With neither team managing to collect a point in their first outing, this encounter could prove decisive in keeping their Round of 32 hopes alive.
Ecuador suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast, creating chances but ultimately falling short in a tightly contested contest. The South Americans will feel they deserved more from the game and will be eager to convert their opportunities into points this time around.
Curacao, meanwhile, endured a nightmare start to their World Cup campaign, falling 7-1 to Germany. Despite the heavy defeat, Livano Comenencia provided a memorable moment by scoring against one of the tournament favourites. However, Germany's relentless attack proved too much to handle as Curacao conceded six more goals after their brief bright spark.
With both teams still searching for their first points of the tournament, expect an intense battle in which victory is almost essential. Ecuador enter as favourites on paper, but Curacao will see this as their best opportunity to get their campaign back on track and pull off an upset.
Ecuador Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Ecuador and Curaçao have no prior head-to-head history. Their FIFA World Cup group stage matchup is the first senior meeting between the two nations in both competitive and friendly formats.
Ecuador Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Ecuador is heavily favored to defeat Curacao in their World Cup Group E match, with consensus predictions pointing to a comfortable 3-0 or 4-0 victory for the South Americans.
Following opening losses to Ivory Coast and Germany respectively, both sides are desperate for points, but Ecuador's vastly superior defensive structure and attacking quality give them a massive edge.
Ecuador Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Ecuador Predicted XIs:
Galindez (GK); Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; Valencia
Curacao Predicted XIs:
Room (GK); Floranus, Gaari, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville, Chong, Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Locadia.
Ecuador Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Kansas City, USA
Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
Date: Sunday, 21 June
Kick-off Time: 21/06/2026 –5:30 am (IST)
Ecuador Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Ecuador Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Ecuador:
Goalkeepers
Hernán Galíndez, Gonzalo Valle, Moisés Ramírez.
Defenders
Piero Hincapié, Willian Pacho, Félix Torres, Joel Ordóñez, Angelo Preciado, Pervis Estupiñán, Xavier Arreaga, José Hurtado.
Midfielders
Moisés Caicedo, Alan Franco, Jhegson Méndez, Carlos Gruezo, Kendry Páez, Pedro Vite, Óscar Zambrano.
Forwards
Enner Valencia, Kevin Rodríguez, John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo, Janner Corozo, Gonzalo Plata, Jeremy Sarmiento, Allen Obando.
Curacao:
Goalkeepers
Eloy Room, Trevor Doornbusch, Tyrick Bodak.
Defenders
Cuco Martina, Sherel Floranus, Jurien Gaari, Djevencio van der Kust, Justin Ogenia, Roshon van Eijma, Juriën Gaari, Xavier Mompremier.
Midfielders
Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Joshua Zimmerman, Kenji Gorré, Livano Comenencia, Jeremy Antonisse, Kevin Felida, Richairo Zivkovic.
Forwards
Rangelo Janga, Jurgen Locadia, Gervane Kastaneer, Jearl Margaritha, Xander Severina.