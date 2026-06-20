Ecuador Vs Curacao LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's fixture between Ecuador and Curacao

Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Sebastian Beccacece Willian Pacho AP Photo
Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece talks to Ecuador's Willian Pacho during a World Cup Group E soccer match against Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Summary of this article

  • Ecuador are favoured to win this match 3-0 by consencus and betting odds owing to their elite defensive structure and attacking quality.

  • Curacao wouldn't want to end their group stage with zero points so they'll look to give a tough competition as well.

  • The match will be held at the Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, USA.

Ecuador and Curacao face off in a crucial Group E Matchday 2 clash, with both sides desperate to bounce back after opening-match defeats. With neither team managing to collect a point in their first outing, this encounter could prove decisive in keeping their Round of 32 hopes alive.

Ecuador suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast, creating chances but ultimately falling short in a tightly contested contest. The South Americans will feel they deserved more from the game and will be eager to convert their opportunities into points this time around.

Curacao, meanwhile, endured a nightmare start to their World Cup campaign, falling 7-1 to Germany. Despite the heavy defeat, Livano Comenencia provided a memorable moment by scoring against one of the tournament favourites. However, Germany's relentless attack proved too much to handle as Curacao conceded six more goals after their brief bright spark.

With both teams still searching for their first points of the tournament, expect an intense battle in which victory is almost essential. Ecuador enter as favourites on paper, but Curacao will see this as their best opportunity to get their campaign back on track and pull off an upset.

Related Content
Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates with teammate Jonathan Tah, left, after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. - (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during an international friendly match between Scotland and Ivory Coast in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Andrew Milligan
Germany players celebrate qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after beating Slovakia in Leipzig on Monday, November 17, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Germany forward Kai Havertz (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against United States in Chicago ahead of their World Cup campaign. - AP Photo

Ecuador Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

Ecuador and Curaçao have no prior head-to-head history. Their FIFA World Cup group stage matchup is the first senior meeting between the two nations in both competitive and friendly formats.

Ecuador Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Ecuador is heavily favored to defeat Curacao in their World Cup Group E match, with consensus predictions pointing to a comfortable 3-0 or 4-0 victory for the South Americans.

Following opening losses to Ivory Coast and Germany respectively, both sides are desperate for points, but Ecuador's vastly superior defensive structure and attacking quality give them a massive edge.

Ecuador Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Ecuador Predicted XIs:

Galindez (GK); Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; Valencia

Curacao Predicted XIs:

Room (GK); Floranus, Gaari, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville, Chong, Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Locadia.

Ecuador Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Kansas City, USA

  • Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

  • Date: Sunday, 21 June

  • Kick-off Time: 21/06/2026 –5:30 am (IST)

Ecuador Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Ecuador Vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Ecuador:

Goalkeepers

Hernán Galíndez, Gonzalo Valle, Moisés Ramírez.

Defenders

Piero Hincapié, Willian Pacho, Félix Torres, Joel Ordóñez, Angelo Preciado, Pervis Estupiñán, Xavier Arreaga, José Hurtado.

Midfielders

Moisés Caicedo, Alan Franco, Jhegson Méndez, Carlos Gruezo, Kendry Páez, Pedro Vite, Óscar Zambrano.

Forwards

Enner Valencia, Kevin Rodríguez, John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo, Janner Corozo, Gonzalo Plata, Jeremy Sarmiento, Allen Obando.

Curacao:

Goalkeepers

Eloy Room, Trevor Doornbusch, Tyrick Bodak.

Defenders

Cuco Martina, Sherel Floranus, Jurien Gaari, Djevencio van der Kust, Justin Ogenia, Roshon van Eijma, Juriën Gaari, Xavier Mompremier.

Midfielders

Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Joshua Zimmerman, Kenji Gorré, Livano Comenencia, Jeremy Antonisse, Kevin Felida, Richairo Zivkovic.

Forwards

Rangelo Janga, Jurgen Locadia, Gervane Kastaneer, Jearl Margaritha, Xander Severina.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories