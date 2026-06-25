Curacao Vs Ivory Coast Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Pepe's Brace Secures Historic Knockout Berth For Elephants

In the FIFA World Cup 2026 , Group E reaches its dramatic conclusion today, June 26, with the final round of matches determining the path to the Round of 32. Germany has already secured their place in the knockout stage with six points, though they are still looking to cement the top spot in the group. Behind them, Ivory Coast currently holds the second automatic qualification position with three points. Ecuador and Curaçao, both sitting on one point, remain in contention and face a must-win scenario to keep their tournament hopes alive as they look to capitalize on any slip-ups from the leaders.