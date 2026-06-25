Curacao Vs Ivory Coast Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Pepe's Brace Secures Historic Knockout Berth For Elephants

Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Curacao and Ivory Coast face-off in the Group E finale. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Philadelphia Stadium.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026
Stage: Group Stage (Group E)
Kickoff Time: 4:00 PM EDT local time (EDT) / 8:00 PM GMT (1:30 AM IST on June 26)
Venue: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, USA
Referee: Glenn Nyberg
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In CUR's First Two Matches?
Curaçao's debut FIFA World Cup campaign has been a difficult learning experience, with the Caribbean nation finding themselves rooted to the bottom of Group E after two matches. Their tournament began in brutal fashion as they suffered a 7-1 defeat against Germany, a match in which they were completely outclassed by the former world champions. Despite the heavy loss, Livano Comenencia etched his name into history by scoring Curaçao's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal, providing the lone bright spot on an otherwise painful evening.
The debutants responded with a far more disciplined performance in their second outing, holding Ecuador to a 0-0 draw and collecting their first point of the tournament. Curaçao defended resolutely throughout the match and managed to frustrate the South Americans, but once again struggled to create enough opportunities in attack to secure a victory.
With just one point from two matches, the fewest goals scored in the group and a heavily negative goal difference, Curaçao enter their final group-stage fixture against Ivory Coast knowing that qualification for the Round of 32 is now extremely unlikely. While mathematical hope remains, they would require a victory and a significant swing in results elsewhere. For Curaçao, the focus will now be on ending their historic World Cup journey on a positive note and proving they can compete against more established footballing nations on the biggest stage.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In IVC's First Two Matches?
Ivory Coast remain firmly in the hunt for a place in the Round of 32 despite a mixed start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The Elephants opened their Group E journey with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ecuador, where substitute Amad Diallo emerged as the hero by scoring a dramatic late winner. The result gave Ivory Coast a crucial three points and highlighted their ability to grind out victories even when not at their best.
Their second match, however, presented a far tougher challenge against tournament heavyweights Germany. Ivory Coast battled bravely for long periods but ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat, with Germany's superior quality proving decisive. The Elephants looked capable of taking a valuable point before Deniz Undav struck a late winner for the Germans, leaving Ivory Coast empty-handed despite an encouraging performance.
Despite the setback, Ivory Coast currently sit second in Group E, behind Germany and ahead of both Ecuador and Curaçao. With three points already on the board, qualification remains firmly within their control heading into the final group-stage match. On paper, Curaçao appear to be the least demanding opponent in the group after suffering a heavy defeat to Germany and managing only a goalless draw against Ecuador. As a result, Ivory Coast will view this fixture as a major opportunity to secure the victory they need and book their place in the knockout rounds.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Curacao and Ivory Coast have no recorded senior international meetings in their histories, making their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group E fixture genuinely unprecedented territory.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: IVC's Starting XI
Ivory Coast starting lineup: Yahia Fofana, Guéla Doué, Ousmane Diomande, Odilon Kossounou, Christopher Opéri, Amad Diallo, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangaré, Yan Diomande, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Nicolas Pépé.
Ivory Coast substitutes: Mohamed Koné, Alban Lafont, Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Evan Ndicka, Ghislain Konan, Jean Michaël Seri, Seko Fofana, Christ Inao Oulaï, Parfait Guiagon, Bazoumana Touré, Simon Adingra, Oumar Diakité, Elye Wahi, Evann Guessand.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: CUR's Starting XI
Curacao starting lineup: Eloy Room, Joshua Brenet, Juriën Gaari, Armando Obispo, Sherel Floranus, Deveron Fonville, Tahith Chong, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Juninho Bacuna, Jürgen Locadia.
Curacao substitutes: Trevor Doornbusch, Tyrick Bodak, Shurandy Sambo, Roshon van Eijma, Ar'Jany Martha, Kevin Felida, Riechedly Bazoer, Godfried Roemeratoe, Kenji Gorré, Brandley Kuwas, Jearl Margaritha, Sontje Hansen, Jeremy Antonisse, Tyrese Noslin, Gervane Kastaneer.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group E Scenario
In the FIFA World Cup 2026 , Group E reaches its dramatic conclusion today, June 26, with the final round of matches determining the path to the Round of 32. Germany has already secured their place in the knockout stage with six points, though they are still looking to cement the top spot in the group. Behind them, Ivory Coast currently holds the second automatic qualification position with three points. Ecuador and Curaçao, both sitting on one point, remain in contention and face a must-win scenario to keep their tournament hopes alive as they look to capitalize on any slip-ups from the leaders.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 7' | CUR 0-1 CIV|
Ivory Coast have struck early against Curacao in their final Group E match at the Philadelphia Stadium, taking a 1–0 lead just seven minutes into the contest.
A mistake from Curacao's defender led to a left footed strike by Nicolas Pepe for Ivory Coast.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' |CUR 0-1 CIV |
Ivory Coast have made a dream start to this crucial Group E encounter, taking an early 1-0 lead through Nicolas Pépé inside the opening ten minutes. The Elephants are dominating possession and repeatedly exposing gaps in the Curaçao backline, which has looked unsettled from the first whistle. Every forward move from Ivory Coast is creating panic in the defensive third, and Curaçao are struggling to cope with the pace and movement of the African side. With ten minutes played, Ivory Coast are firmly in control and look eager to add to their advantage as they push for a place in the Round of 32.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 20' |CUR 0-1 CIV |
Twenty minutes into the contest, Ivory Coast continue to dictate the tempo with a 1-0 advantage courtesy of Nicolas Pépé's early strike. The Elephants have enjoyed the lion's share of possession and are comfortably controlling proceedings in midfield, preventing Curaçao from building any sustained attacking momentum. Curaçao are still searching for answers as they look to find an equaliser before the hydration break, but the Ivory Coast defence has remained largely untroubled so far. While the Caribbean side have shown flashes of intent on the counterattack, it is Ivory Coast who look more likely to score the next goal as they continue to pile pressure on the opposition backline.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 23' |CUR 0-1 CIV |
We head into the hydration break with Ivory Coast leading 1-0, thanks to Nicolas Pépé's early goal. Curaçao will use this pause to regroup and discuss tactical adjustments after struggling to contain the Ivory Coast attack in the opening stages. The Caribbean side need to find more composure in possession and a way to threaten going forward if they are to get themselves back into the contest. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast will be pleased with their control of the game and will look to maintain the pressure once play resumes.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 30' |CUR 0-1 CIV |
Thirty minutes played and Curaçao are beginning to see more of the ball, enjoying their best spell of possession so far in the match. The Caribbean side look more composed after the hydration break and are trying to build attacks patiently, though Ivory Coast continue to hold a narrow 1-0 lead and remain dangerous on the counter.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 40' |CUR 0-1 CIV |
40' – Tahith Chong tries his luck from distance as Curaçao continue to push for an equaliser before halftime. The winger finds a pocket of space and unleashes a shot, but the effort sails wide of the post. It's an encouraging moment for Curaçao, who have grown into the game over the last few minutes, though Ivory Coast remain 1-0 ahead through Nicolas Pépé's early strike.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Half Time' |CUR 0-1 CIV |
Half-Time: Ivory Coast head into the break with a 1-0 lead, but Curaçao will take plenty of encouragement from the way they finished the first half. After struggling in the opening stages, the Caribbean side grew into the contest and started creating chances of their own, with Tahith Chong testing the Ivory Coast defence. While they have yet to find an equaliser, Curaçao's positive attacking intent in the closing minutes gives them something to build on heading into the second half.
Ecuador Vs Germany LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Level At The Break In Group E Clash
Ecuador and Germany are locked at 1-1 at half-time in their decisive Group E encounter. Germany made the perfect start when Leroy Sané found the net in the 5th minute, but Ecuador responded almost immediately through Nilson Angulo, who restored parity with a well-taken finish in the 10th minute. Both sides have created opportunities since then, setting up an intriguing second half with qualification implications hanging in the balance.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 55' |CUR 0-1 CIV |
55' – Nearly a moment of World Cup magic from Sherel Floranus! The Curaçao defender spots an opportunity from well outside the penalty area and unleashes a daring long-range effort. The strike had power and ambition behind it, but it sails just over the crossbar. Had it dipped a little lower, Curaçao could have been celebrating one of the goals of the tournament. Ivory Coast still lead 1-0, but the Caribbean side are showing plenty of fight in this second half.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 60'|CUR 0-1 CIV |
60' – An hour gone and Curaçao deserve credit for the way they have managed the second half so far. Despite trailing 1-0, they have done an excellent job of limiting Ivory Coast's attacking opportunities and preventing the Elephants from finding a second goal. The African side have enjoyed less freedom in the final third compared to the opening stages, while Curaçao continue to look for that one chance that could bring them level. The contest remains finely poised heading into the final 30 minutes.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 64'|CUR 0-2 CIV |
64' GOAL! Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast – Nicolas Pépé grabs his second goal of the evening and what a finish it is! The Ivory Coast winger receives the ball in space, cuts inside with confidence and curls a brilliant effort into the far corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. After Curaçao had done well to keep the deficit at one goal for much of the second half, Pépé's moment of quality has given the Elephants a commanding 2-0 lead and moved them one step closer to the Round of 32.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 67'|CUR 0-2 CIV |
Hydration Break: Ivory Coast head into the cooling break with a comfortable 2-0 advantage, thanks to Nicolas Pépé's brilliant brace. Curaçao had shown signs of growing into the match earlier in the half, but Pépé's second goal has shifted the momentum firmly back in favour of the Elephants. With qualification to the Round of 32 within touching distance, Ivory Coast will be looking to see out the game professionally, while Curaçao need something special in the final stages to spark a comeback.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 80'|CUR 0-2 CIV |
80' – Ten minutes plus stoppage time remain, and Ivory Coast are in complete control of proceedings with a 2-0 lead. Curaçao have struggled to create clear-cut opportunities since conceding Nicolas Pépé's second goal, while the Elephants are comfortably managing possession and seeing out the contest. Barring a dramatic turnaround, Ivory Coast are closing in on a crucial victory that would strengthen their hopes of reaching the Round of 32.
Curacao Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: FULL TIME'|CUR 0-2 CIV |
Full-Time: Ivory Coast 2-0 Curaçao – History has been made! The Elephants have qualified for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time ever, sealing their place in the Round of 32 with a composed victory inspired by Nicolas Pépé's brilliant brace. It is a landmark moment for Ivorian football and a reward for their consistent performances throughout the group stage.
For Curaçao, the World Cup journey comes to an end, but they leave the tournament with plenty to be proud of. Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup itself was a historic achievement for the Caribbean nation, and despite bowing out in the group stage, they showed courage, resilience and moments of quality against some of the world's best teams. Their debut campaign may be over, but it has laid a strong foundation for the future.
THAT'S A WRAP!
Thank You all for joining! Will meet you all soon for another live blog. Until then Bye bye!