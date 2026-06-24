Ecuador Vs Germany LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: La Tri Look To Solve Scoring Issues

Germany's Deniz Undav, at center, is mobbed by teammates as he celebrates after scoring his side's second goal, as Germany's Nadiem Amiri, reacts towards the crowd during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Ivory Coast.

Germany's Deniz Undav, at center, is mobbed by teammates as he celebrates after scoring his side's second goal, as Germany's Nadiem Amiri, reacts towards the crowd during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Ivory Coast. Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Group E is set for a pivotal showdown at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), as Ecuador's "La Tri" battle Germany's "Nationalelf." With Germany already assured of their place in the Round of 32 following a dominant start to the tournament, they arrive in East Rutherford looking to maintain their perfect record and momentum. Conversely, Ecuador find themselves in a precarious position; after failing to score in their opening two matches, they must secure a victory against the four-time world champions to keep their knockout stage dreams alive. This high-stakes meeting between the two teams sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the resolute, defensively structured setup of the South American side against the relentless attacking machine of the German squad, featuring stars like Deniz Undav. A victory for La Tri would be a massive statement, potentially vaulting them into the knockout stages and ensuring this final group fixture will be remembered for its high-stakes drama. Follow ECU vs GER live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jun 2026, 12:33:34 am IST Ecuador Vs Germany LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live StreamingDetails The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

26 Jun 2026, 12:29:12 am IST Ecuador Vs Germany LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 (Group Stage, Group E) Date: June 25, 2026 Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM EDT (local time) / 1:30 AM IST (June 26) Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, USA Referee: Tori Penso Assistant Referee 1: Brooke Mayo (United States) Assistant Referee 2: Kathryn Nesbitt (United States) Fourth Official: Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh (New Zealand) Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Joseph Dickerson (United States) Assistant VAR (AVAR): Ming Fu (United States)