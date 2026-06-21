Ecuador Vs Curacao LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group E To See Interesting Change In Standings

Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece talks to Ecuador's Willian Pacho during a World Cup Group E soccer match against Ivory Coast in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Ecuador take on Curaçao in a pivotal Group E match that could define their tournament survival, also featuring Germany and Ivory Coast. Ecuador, looking to recover from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast, will look to leverage their superior experience and defensive discipline to get their campaign back on track. Standing in their way are debutants Curaçao, who, despite a heavy 7-1 opening loss to Germany, famously netted their first-ever World Cup goal and are desperate to stake their claim in this expanded 48-team tournament. The stakes for this match have been completely magnified by the earlier Group E showdown between Germany and Ivory Coast in Toronto. With Germany’s 2-1 victory over the Elephants, the group standings have shifted; a victory for either Ecuador or Curaçao is essential to keep their respective knockout stage dreams alive. Can La Tri deliver a clinical response for their fans, or will the Blue Wave spoil the party and secure a historic result? Follow live scores and updates from the ECU vs CUW football match here:

LIVE UPDATES

21 Jun 2026, 04:23:39 am IST Ecuador Vs Curacao LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group E) Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM local time (CDT) / 5:30 AM IST on June 21 Venue: Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium), Kansas City, Missouri, United States Referee: Ma Ning (China)