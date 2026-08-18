'We Are On It': Zoya Akhtar Confirms Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel Is In Development

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in ley roles.

Zoya Akhtar
Zoya Akhtar on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel Photo: Prime Video
Summary of this article

  • Zoya Akhtar confirmed that a sequel to her hit road-trip drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is currently in development.

  • She revealed that the project is in its early stages as the film completes 15 years.

  • The filmmaker also addressed recurring criticism regarding the "angst of posh people" in her films, stating that such critiques no longer bother her.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) is getting a sequel. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar confirmed the development at the Monsoon Film Festival as her road-trip movie hits its 15-year milestone. She said the creative team is currently brainstorming ideas for the next chapter. The project remains in its infancy.

Zoya Akhtar confirms Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel

"We are on it," Zoya told The Hollywood Reporter. "We don’t know what will happen and what won’t if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice."

15 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - IMDb
15 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Did It Redefine The Indian Middle-Class Dream Or Sell Us A Fantasy

By Aishani Biswas

Commercial sparks rumours

Fans missed the iconic trio. When Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar shared the screen for a 2025 Yas Island commercial, viewers immediately demanded a second film. The promotional video sparked widespread rumours that Arjun, Kabir and Imran would return for a new adventure.

Related Content
Shekhar Kapur, Jugal Hansraj - X
60 Public Figures Urge Him To Stop Fast - X
15 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - IMDb
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | - AP

Addressing the reaction, Akhtar said people mistook the advertisement for a film teaser. "People thought it was a trailer," she said.

She recalled the excitement and subsequent disappointment from fans. "First, they were like, ‘YEAH!’ But then I got abused in my DMs saying, ‘This was not funny.’"

Zoya Akhtar Production House Theft - Instagram
Zoya Akhtar Production House Theft: Tiger Baby Data Worth ₹13 Lakh Stolen In Mumbai Shock

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Addressing criticism on her films

Akhtar also addressed the recurring criticism that her films focus primarily on the "angst of posh people". While she has explored other demographics in Gully Boy and Lust Stories, her popular films Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do centre on the conflicts of wealthy characters.

She said the critique no longer affects her. "It still comes up, but it does not bother me now. These are stories and, as a filmmaker, I get to tell stories of all kinds of people. I totally respect it if it’s something that does not resonate with you, or these are not conflicts and complexities you are interested in. But I am interested, and so I’ll make them, and someone will watch them."

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories