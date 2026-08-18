'We Are On It': Zoya Akhtar Confirms Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel Is In Development

Zoya Akhtar confirmed that a sequel to her hit road-trip drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is currently in development.
She revealed that the project is in its early stages as the film completes 15 years.
The filmmaker also addressed recurring criticism regarding the "angst of posh people" in her films, stating that such critiques no longer bother her.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) is getting a sequel. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar confirmed the development at the Monsoon Film Festival as her road-trip movie hits its 15-year milestone. She said the creative team is currently brainstorming ideas for the next chapter. The project remains in its infancy.
Zoya Akhtar confirms Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel
"We are on it," Zoya told The Hollywood Reporter. "We don’t know what will happen and what won’t if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice."
Commercial sparks rumours
Fans missed the iconic trio. When Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar shared the screen for a 2025 Yas Island commercial, viewers immediately demanded a second film. The promotional video sparked widespread rumours that Arjun, Kabir and Imran would return for a new adventure.
Addressing the reaction, Akhtar said people mistook the advertisement for a film teaser. "People thought it was a trailer," she said.
She recalled the excitement and subsequent disappointment from fans. "First, they were like, ‘YEAH!’ But then I got abused in my DMs saying, ‘This was not funny.’"
Addressing criticism on her films
Akhtar also addressed the recurring criticism that her films focus primarily on the "angst of posh people". While she has explored other demographics in Gully Boy and Lust Stories, her popular films Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do centre on the conflicts of wealthy characters.
She said the critique no longer affects her. "It still comes up, but it does not bother me now. These are stories and, as a filmmaker, I get to tell stories of all kinds of people. I totally respect it if it’s something that does not resonate with you, or these are not conflicts and complexities you are interested in. But I am interested, and so I’ll make them, and someone will watch them."