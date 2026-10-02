Hanuman Ansh sequel budget will remain similar unless the story demands more.
Producer Anupriya Nagar discussed VFX, AI and authenticity with Dainik Bhaskar.
Hanuman Ansh crossed ₹414 crore worldwide after its August release.
Hanuman Ansh producer Anupriya Nagar has revealed that the Hanuman Ansh's sequel budget will not automatically increase despite the first film crossing ₹400 crore worldwide. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Nagar said the second film will be made on a similar budget unless the story genuinely requires a larger scale.
Hanuman Ansh sequel budget will depend on the story
Nagar explained that spending ₹10 crore or ₹20 crore would not necessarily improve the sequel. She said the team wants to avoid adding VFX or AI simply because more money is available.
“My thinking is very clear: I believe the second film should be made on a budget similar to the first. Simply investing Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore would not necessarily make the film better. It could even lead to unnecessary use of VFX or AI, which the story may not require, and that could affect its authenticity,” she said in the interview.
The film's producer also stressed that the period setting requires attention to the world surrounding the characters, rather than simply increasing the scale of production.
Why authenticity matters for Hanuman Ansh 2
According to Nagar, the landscape, visual texture and atmosphere of the period being depicted are as important as the characters themselves. She said the makers would increase the budget only when the next story demands it.
“In the period we are depicting, the characters are not the only important element. The landscape, visual texture, atmosphere and the world of that time are equally important. That is why authenticity is our priority. The audience has given us so much love and support, so we cannot spend money wastefully. Of course, if the next story genuinely requires a larger budget, we will increase it,” she added.
Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba and stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand. The film was made on a reported budget of around ₹2 crore and gained momentum after a slow ₹10 lakh opening day.
The film, which released on August 7, has since collected ₹414 crore worldwide and more than ₹300 crore net in India. The makers have announced a sequel following its sustained theatrical run.