Hanuman Ansh Speeds Past ₹300 Crore On Day 41

Hanuman Ansh has entered the ₹300 crore club.
It achieved the feat on Day 41.
It still is the no.1 Indian box office hit even after six weeks, outpacing latest releases.
Vishal Chaturvedi's spiritual drama, Hanuman Ansh, has swept into the ₹300 crore club. It remains the number 1 film at the Indian box office in its sixth week, surpassing fresh releases.
The initial opening numbers of the film were modest before word-of-mouth took over and galvanized the momentum. The film opened with ₹10 lakh at the box office, interestingly making more money on Day 24 than in its entire combined first two weeks.
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 41
On Wednesday, its 41st day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh raked in a respectable ₹ 6 crore net across 9,203 shows in India. With the latest day's collection, the film's total India nett collection has risen to ₹ 237.13 crore, while its India gross collection stands at around ₹ 280 crore. Figures as per trade racker Sacnilk. It is now the fourth-highest-grossing film in India this year, trailing only Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. All those films had far bigger budgets. In the two weeks it has been running abroad, the film has gathered $2 million so far. This took its worldwide gross to ₹300 crore after 41 days.
Hanuman Ansh Synopsis, Cast
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a devotional drama. It follows a grieving young man, Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after his mother's death. As he travels across North India in search of answers to life, death, and human suffering, he eventually becomes the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, with Purnima Tiwari portraying his wife, Rambeti Sharma. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Vihaan Shedge and Anil Rastogi.
Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, cited Hanuman Ansh as an example of storytelling trumping budgetary constraints, "The budget of a film does not govern its scope anymore. It's just the content. If the budget of a film governed the scope, we wouldn't be talking about Hanuman Ansh today."