Hanuman Ansh Speeds Past ₹300 Crore On Day 41

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 41

On Wednesday, its 41st day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh raked in a respectable ₹ 6 crore net across 9,203 shows in India. With the latest day's collection, the film's total India nett collection has risen to ₹ 237.13 crore, while its India gross collection stands at around ₹ 280 crore. Figures as per trade racker Sacnilk. It is now the fourth-highest-grossing film in India this year, trailing only Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. All those films had far bigger budgets. In the two weeks it has been running abroad, the film has gathered $2 million so far. This took its worldwide gross to ₹300 crore after 41 days.