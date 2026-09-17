Duncan Sheik, Tony Award-Winning Singer-Composer Hospitalised In ‘Critical But Stable Condition’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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His family did not reveal what caused Duncan Sheik's hospitalisation.

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Duncan Sheik
Duncan Sheik hospitalised Photo: Instagram/Duncan Sheik
Summary of this article

  • Duncan Sheik is in “critical but stable condition”.

  • The Tony-winning composer behind Spring Awakening is receiving medical care.

  • His family shared a statement on his Instagram handle, giving a health update.

Duncan Sheik, the American singer-songwriter, composer, and actor, is currently in “critical but stable condition”. The Tony-winning composer behind Spring Awakening and 1996 hit single Barely Breathing is receiving medical care.

What happened to Duncan Sheik

Sheik's family issued a statement on his health status Wednesday (September 16) evening, but did not reveal what caused his hospitalisation.

They shared the statement on the composer's Instagram handle. It read: “We would like to share an update with Duncan’s fans and the public. Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition. Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time.”

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“We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate. Thank you for the continued love and support,” the statement read further.

Sheik’s hospitalisation comes ahead of his new musical, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, which is scheduled to begin its Off-Broadway run later in September.

Also, an Off-Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, starring Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher Jr., will debut in November.

Previews for Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen will begin on September 25 at The Night Egg at the Culture Club. Sophia Anne Caruso stars in it.

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Sheik's Barely Breathing earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. It was certified gold and reached Number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, and remained on the charts for 55 consecutive weeks.

He also shifted his focus to the theatre, where he wrote the music alongside co-creator Steven Sater’s lyrics for Spring Awakening.

He bagged two Tonys for his work, including Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations.

Spring Awakening was later revived in 2015 by the Deaf West Theatre and directed by Michael Arden.

He also scored the 2004 drama film, A Home at the End of the World.

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