Jimmy Fallon Roasts Donald Trump For Shutting Down Kennedy Center Because It Lacks His Name

Jimmy Fallon's Trump jokes target the Kennedy Centre name dispute and shutdown.
A federal judge blocked Trump's proposed Kennedy Centre naming changes.
The Kennedy Centre board approved a $250 million renovation plan.
Jimmy Fallon's Trump jokes became the focus of his latest Tonight Show monologue as the comedian aimed at the ongoing controversy surrounding the Kennedy Centre. Fallon used the dispute over Donald Trump's attempt to add his name to the Washington performing arts venue as material for several jokes, including a reference to the former president's troubled casino history.
Jimmy Fallon mocks Trump over Kennedy Centre name dispute
Fallon's comments came after a federal judge blocked the Kennedy Centre board from adding Trump's name to the building's facade or naming its surrounding grounds after him. The ruling stated that such memorials could not be installed without approval from Congress. The board had previously voted to pursue a two-year, $250 million renovation of the centre.
The Kennedy Centre board subsequently voted to close the main building, citing financial difficulties and structural concerns. The decision has since faced legal opposition from Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, who has argued that the shutdown conflicts with an existing court injunction. The board's position is that significant infrastructure problems require immediate attention, while Beatty's legal team has challenged aspects of that justification.
During his monologue, Fallon joked that Trump had cancelled the planned renovations after being prevented from adding his name. The late-night host then compared the situation with Trump's casinos, saying they had shut down despite carrying his name.
The Tonight Show Host Takes Aim At Trump’s Rebrand
Fallon also suggested that changing the Kennedy Centre’s name would not necessarily change what people call the institution. He then introduced a parody segment in which The Tonight Show editors portrayed Trump as desperate to have his name attached to something.
The jokes followed a series of legal and political developments surrounding the Kennedy Centre. A previous attempt to rename the institution the Trump-Kennedy Centre had also been challenged in court, with Judge Christopher Cooper ruling that Congress alone could change the name of the memorial to former President John F. Kennedy.
The Kennedy Centre's main building was scheduled for closure as part of the proposed renovation plan, although the legal status of the shutdown remained contested. Other programming, including some educational and artistic activities, was expected to continue at the Reach expansion and alternative venues.
Fallon delivered the jokes on the September 16 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.