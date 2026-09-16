Ron Howard's Alone At Dawn, Led By Anne Hathaway & Adam Driver, Lands Christmas 2027 Release

Ron Howard's next film, Alone at Dawn, has locked its release date.
The Adam Driver-Anne Hathaway starrer is out in Christmas 2027.
Amazon MGM will release the war drama.
Amazon MGM Studios will release Ron Howard's war drama, Alone at Dawn, on December 25, 2027. Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver star as the leads. The two actors were meant to share screen space in James Gray's Paper Tiger, but Hathaway had to drop out.
Alone At Dawn Details
Based on Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz’s 2019 book of the same name, Alone at Dawn adaps the true story of Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman, who gave his life to save his fellow soldiers in 2002 during the Afghan War. Howard’s film will trail an intelligence officer who set out to prove Chapman’s valor, leading to an investigation that would result in Chapman posthumously receiving the Medal of Honor. Howard, who has hits like Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind and Frost/Nixon had his last commercially successful film in 2013’s Rush.
Betty Gilpin will also appear in the new film, with Howard directing from a screenplay by Michael Russell Gunn. Howard will also produce alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum, as well as Matthew Rhodes, Ron West, Kristy Grisham, William M. Connor, Patrick Newall, and Hideaway Entertainment’s Jonathan Grey. Thruline Entertainment will also produce the film alongside Imagine. The Christmas 2027 release roster is packed with Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars, Warner Bros./New Line’s The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Lionsgate’s The Housemaid’s Secret and an untitled Warner Bros. film from director Nancy Meyers
Amazon MGM has a lineup that entails Hathaway in the thriller Verity, the Mahershala Ali hitman drama Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother and Peter Farrelly’s Sylvester Stallone biopic I Play Rocky. The latter two have landed heavy buzz upon their Toronto film fest premieres.