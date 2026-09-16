Ron Howard's Alone At Dawn, Led By Anne Hathaway & Adam Driver, Lands Christmas 2027 Release

Alone At Dawn Details

Based on Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz’s 2019 book of the same name, Alone at Dawn adaps the true story of Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman, who gave his life to save his fellow soldiers in 2002 during the Afghan War. Howard’s film will trail an intelligence officer who set out to prove Chapman’s valor, leading to an investigation that would result in Chapman posthumously receiving the Medal of Honor. Howard, who has hits like Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind and Frost/Nixon had his last commercially successful film in 2013’s Rush.