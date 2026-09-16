Ed Sheeran Responds To Backlash Over Macklemore's Removal From US Tour After 'Free Palestine' Speech

Ed Sheeran clarified on Instagram that removing Macklemore from the remaining US dates of his Loop tour was decided by promoters and venue owners, not him.
Macklemore was dropped after delivering a speech supporting Palestine and performing his protest track Hind's Hall at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Venue owners, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and the Israeli American Council opposed Macklemore's presence, warning venues would not host the concerts.
Ed Sheeran has defended his role in the removal of Macklemore from the North American leg of his Loop tour after the rapper’s on-stage "Free Palestine" remarks at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey triggered objections from venue owners and donors.
Promoter Messina Touring Group cut Macklemore on Monday. The decision cancelled his scheduled appearances across eight upcoming US concerts. Macklemore soon published an extensive statement reaffirming solidarity with Gazans while detailing talks with Sheeran about activism. The fallout drew sharp rebukes of Sheeran's neutral stance and drove another opening act to quit by Tuesday afternoon.
What Ed Sheeran said about Macklemore removal from his tour
Sheeran responded on Tuesday in a lengthy Instagram post captioned: "It’s important that I set out some facts."
"I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine," he wrote, adding, "The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy. There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated."
Macklemore approached him about the concert series months earlier. The rapper "asked to join my tour last year and I agreed, because I respect him as an artist", Sheeran said. He gave the Thrift Shop star complete freedom over his track selection, "as with all my support acts".
Sheeran said the resistance from venues turned on the way part of Macklemore’s message was delivered rather than the full content of what he said. "I was informed this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said," he wrote.
The Shape of You crooner also wrote that he had attempted to mediate conversations among promoters, venue owners such as Kraft and activists "on both sides". He said the venue’s and the promoter’s decision was final.
"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine," he wrote and added, "I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living."
The singer then defended his broader approach to public intervention. "I have always used my platform and music to bring people from all backgrounds and cultures together and this won’t ever change," he wrote. He added: "I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep the conversations open, not closed."
Rejects idea that silence meant indifference
"I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean that I don’t care. Nor does it mean that I don’t support causes in my own, personal way."
He closed his statement, saying, "I have spent this week trying to build bridges, to find a solution and unfortunately, was unable to do so."
Macklemore MetLife speech controversy
On September 4, Macklemore, a Grammy-winning artist from Seattle with a long record of advocating for Palestinian and Gazan rights, paused between tracks to show his support for Palestine.
Addressing the crowd at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, he assured residents of Gaza and "the occupied West Bank" that "we have not forgotten about them". That message sparked immediate opposition from managers of subsequent tour stops. Key critics included Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots and a prominent supporter of and donor to Israel.
"A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: free Palestine," he said. "I said: free Palestine! I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them."
He also crooned his protest track Hind’s Hall, which commemorates activists who occupied a building renamed after Hind Rajab, a six-year-old child who was killed by Israeli soldiers in 2024.
The next day, Macklemore again backed Palestine and addressed Jewish members of the audience directly. "Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you. My message is for peace, love; for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect and equality," he said.
The backlash escalated as the Israeli American Council started a petition demanding the rapper's expulsion from the lineup. US arena operators then told Sheeran they would cancel the concerts unless Macklemore was dropped from the billing.
About Ed Sheeran tour
Sheeran will wrap up his concert schedule this November at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.