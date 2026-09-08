Pink Hit By Backlash Over Condemning Macklemore's Pro-Palestine Comments

The Israeli-American Council is circulating a petition demanding Sheeran to remove Macklemore from the remaining nine dates of his U.S. tour. Macklemore has been vocal in hitting out against Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza since October 2023. He was among the first 55 performers to sign the Artists4CeaseFire open letter to former US President Joe Biden calling for a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the delivery of lifesaving aid to civilians in Gaza.