Pink Hit By Backlash Over Condemning Macklemore's Pro-Palestine Comments

Macklemore has landed in controversy over his pro-Palestine comments at Ed Sheeran's opening set.
Pink shared a post exhorting Ed Sheeran and his team to apologise for the comments.
Pink too has been hit by backlash.
Jewish pop star Pink has caused a tidal wave of backlash after the singer shared a post calling on Ed Sheeran and his team to apologize over Macklemore's pro-Palestine comments during a recent concert. The post Pink reshared said Jewish fans had bought tickets to see Sheeran, “not to be ambushed by Macklemore’s anti-Israel propaganda.” It went on to say concertgoers were owed “apologies and refunds.”
What Did Macklemore Say Regarding Palestine?
A video of Macklemore's set from the concert shows the four-time Grammy winner saying, "A big part of the reason I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I can stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine."
Macklemore, known for hits including Thrift Shop and Same Love, made the comments right before performing his 2024 song Hind’s Hall. The song alludes to Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall, which pro-Palestinian protesters occupied and unofficially renamed for Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl who was slaughtered by the IDF in Gaza.
"And if I let that fear I felt on the plane yesterday stop me from speaking my heart to keep my own comfort and the audience's comfort, that is the day I no longer continue to be on stage," Macklemore continued.
He wrapped up a political adding, "So, I say, Free Palestine! I say, free America, free Cuba, to the Congo, to Sudan, to Iran, and all the people in America who have to live in fear because of this terrorist organization ICE."
The Israeli-American Council is circulating a petition demanding Sheeran to remove Macklemore from the remaining nine dates of his U.S. tour. Macklemore has been vocal in hitting out against Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza since October 2023. He was among the first 55 performers to sign the Artists4CeaseFire open letter to former US President Joe Biden calling for a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the delivery of lifesaving aid to civilians in Gaza.