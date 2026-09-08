Ali Fazal Gets Emotional By Massive Fan Frenzy For Mirzapur: The Movie At Packed Gaiety Cinema - Watch Video

Ali Fazal experienced an emotional moment witnessing a houseful screening of Mirzapur: The Movie at Mumbai's Gaiety Cinema.
Fans at the theatre celebrated Fazal's visit with loud cheers and enthusiastic chants of 'Guddu Bhaiya'.
Fazal took to Instagram to express heartfelt gratitude to audiences for embracing his character Guddu Pandit.
Mirzapur: The Movie hit the theatres on September 4 and fans have been celebrating the return of their favourite characters on the big screen. Ali Fazal's Guddu Bhaiya's fans have been cheering for him in packed theatres.
Ali visited Mumbai’s Gaiety Cinema after a packed screening of the film and posted a glimpse of the response on Instagram. Fans filled the iconic theatre, cheered loudly and chanted "Guddu Bhaiya". The visit turned into a public celebration of the character and the film.
The overwhelming reception moved Fazal visibly. Roaring crowds and constant slogans for Guddu Bhaiya proved the public's intense connection to the character. The electric gathering transformed an ordinary promotional stop into a meaningful milestone for the actor.
Ali's emotional post
Sharing a video from the visit on Instagram, he wrote: “Every actor who comes to Mumbai dreams of one thing… seeing their film play to a packed house at Gaeity. last night, i stood there and watched it happen. Didn’t mean to get emotional.. just love for all of you. Seeing Gaiety house full for Mirzapur : the movie, standing there with my wife, was one of those moments that will stay with me for a lifetime. Like i said. Yeh aap sabka pyar hai jisse hum hain.. aur kahaaniyaan sunaani ki chul hai humein.”
“Thank you for making Guddu Pandit yours,” he added.
Richa Chadha joined the conversation soon after. She commented on Fazal’s post with a playful line: “An emo man is a sexy man” and added a red heart emoji.
Ali turned Guddu Pandit into an enduring cultural figure through his performance, securing a dedicated follower base for the franchise.
The franchise began as a hugely successful OTT property before moving to theatres with Mirzapur: The Movie.
It has joined the ₹100 crore club in India and running successfully in theatres worldwide.
Alongside Fazal, the crime thriller also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others, in key roles.