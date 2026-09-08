Ali Fazal Gets Emotional By Massive Fan Frenzy For Mirzapur: The Movie At Packed Gaiety Cinema - Watch Video

Ali's emotional post

Sharing a video from the visit on Instagram, he wrote: “Every actor who comes to Mumbai dreams of one thing… seeing their film play to a packed house at Gaeity. last night, i stood there and watched it happen. Didn’t mean to get emotional.. just love for all of you. Seeing Gaiety house full for Mirzapur : the movie, standing there with my wife, was one of those moments that will stay with me for a lifetime. Like i said. Yeh aap sabka pyar hai jisse hum hain.. aur kahaaniyaan sunaani ki chul hai humein.”