Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi's Gangster Thriller Inches Close To ₹100 Crore

As per Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie has earned ₹36 crore net on its third day. This pulls its opening weekend haul to ₹93.75 crore. The film is rapidly outdoing both its Friday and Saturday hauls. The morning shows recorded footfalls of around 38%, a stellar figure for a film of this scale. The film is now close to ₹100 crore net and aims to cross that mark by Monday itself.