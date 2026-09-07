Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi's Gangster Thriller Inches Close To ₹100 Crore

Mirzapur The Movie boasts one of the year's best opening box office figures.
On Day 3, it scored ₹36 crore net.
The overall collection of the Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer now stands at ₹93 crore.
Mirzapur: The Movie appears unstoppable. The Pankaj Tripathi-led crime drama is heading for ₹100 crore.
As per Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie has earned ₹36 crore net on its third day. This pulls its opening weekend haul to ₹93.75 crore. The film is rapidly outdoing both its Friday and Saturday hauls. The morning shows recorded footfalls of around 38%, a stellar figure for a film of this scale. The film is now close to ₹100 crore net and aims to cross that mark by Monday itself.
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 3
The film opened at ₹25 crore net on Friday, one of the biggest openings for a Bollywood film this year. On Saturday, it saw a jump of over 25%, minting ₹32 crore. This gave the film a two-day haul of ₹57.75 crore net. The Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer earned another Rs 7 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 20 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 132.35 crore.
The Hindi version remained the chief contributor, earning Rs 35.75 crore on Day 3. The Telugu version added Rs 25 lakh.
Mirzapur The Movie Cast, Details
The crime thriller hails Gurmmeet Singh's directorial debut. Written by Puneet Krishna, the film adapts the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur for cinema screens. Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar steered the project under Excel Entertainment.
The film also features Ravi Kishan as Babban Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee as Subodh aka Compounder". Rasika Dugal plays Beena Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi stars as Gajgamani "Golu" Gupta.
Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Sonal Chauhan and Mohit Maalik, among others, also star.
Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the Mirzapur series first released in November 2018, with a second released in October 2020 and the third in 2024.