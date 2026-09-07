Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: Illegal Constructions Above Four Floors To Be Sealed As Death Toll Rises To 6

Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: Six people have died and 11 have been rescued after a 50-year-old multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, near Delhi University’s South Campus. The building housed a paying guest accommodation for students and collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway. Rescue teams from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority worked through the night to search the debris. One person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the toll to six. Police have registered a case against the building owner and others, while a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The collapse has also triggered questions over the safety of student accommodations in the area, with residents alleging years of poor maintenance, unchecked construction and waterlogging. Protests were held at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi headquarters, while student groups demanded accountability and a safety audit of paying guest hostels across the capital.

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7 Sept 2026, 08:52:11 am IST Delhi Building Collapse LIVE: Delhi Mayor Claims Culprits Will Not Be Spared Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi tweets, "The culprits of the Satya Niketan building incident in Delhi will not be spared under any circumstances. All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal. These orders will be implemented with immediate effect." दिल्ली के सत्य निकेतन बिल्डिंग हादसे के दोषियों को किसी भी हालत में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।



चार मंजिल से अधिक वाले सभी अवैध निर्माणों को तत्काल सील किया जाएगा और दोषी अधिकारियों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करते हुए उन्हें तत्काल बर्खास्त किया जाएगा।



ये आदेश तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू किए… — Pravesh Wahi (@praveshwahi) September 6, 2026