Nepal Floods: Why Were So Many Indian Tourists And Pilgrims In The Rasuwa Region?

At least 133 Indians were among those reported missing after flash floods struck the Nepal-Tibet border.
Private operators use the Nepal route to take pilgrims from Kathmandu through Rasuwa and Rasuwagadhi into Tibet.
The Indian Embassy and state governments have activated helplines while India coordinates rescue and relief efforts with Nepal.
The devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border have brought the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra into sharp focus, after hundreds of pilgrims and tourists travelling through the Rasuwa region were reported missing or out of contact. The disaster struck the Lhende Khola-Bhote Koshi river system near Rasuwagadhi, a key overland gateway between Nepal and Tibet. Among those caught in the disaster were several Indian groups travelling towards or returning from Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar.
How Many Indians Are Missing In The Nepal Floods?
The number has changed rapidly as rescue teams establish contact with stranded groups. Recent reports estimate that at least 133 Indian nationals among the missing. The wider disaster has left hundreds of people from Nepal and other countries unaccounted for.
At least 77 members of an 80-person Isha Foundation pilgrimage group travelling back from Kailash were reported unaccounted for following the flood in Gyirong. A 32-member group from Kolkata, comprising 30 pilgrims and two tour managers, also remains untraceable after reaching the Rasuwagadhi area on Wednesday morning. In another case, 36 people from Tamil Nadu travelling with a private tour operator were reported missing.
Where Were The Missing Indian Tourists Travelling?
Most of the Indians reported missing were travelling through Nepal towards Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet. A private tour route typically begins in Kathmandu and heads north through Trishuli, Dhunche, Syabrubesi and Rasuwa before reaching Rasuwagadhi on the Nepal-China border.
The route then crosses into Tibet through Gyirong, after which pilgrims continue towards the Tibetan plateau, Lake Mansarovar and Mount Kailash. The floods struck directly along this corridor, destroying roads, bridges and other infrastructure and cutting communications with travellers.
Why Is Rasuwa A Major Pilgrimage And Tourism Route?
Rasuwa is important because of its location at the Nepal-Tibet border. Rasuwagadhi is a major crossing point connecting Nepal with China's Tibet Autonomous Region and is used by tourists, pilgrims and traders.
For Kailash pilgrims, the area is particularly significant because it is the gateway to Gyirong in Tibet. The route through Nepal has also become an alternative for travellers who want to undertake the pilgrimage through private tour operators rather than through the Government of India's official Yatra programme.
The region, however, is also highly vulnerable to natural disasters. The road follows steep Himalayan valleys alongside rivers, where landslides, floods and sudden debris flows can rapidly cut off transport links.
How Does The Kailash Mansarovar Route Pass Through This Region?
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra takes pilgrims to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet. Mount Kailash, revered by Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, is also sacred in Buddhism, Jainism and the Bon tradition.
Indian pilgrims have two government-organised routes — through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim. However, private operators also organise journeys through Nepal.
The Nepal route can be attractive because it offers a different logistical arrangement, with road travel from Kathmandu towards the Tibet border and, depending on the operator, a combination of vehicles, trekking and helicopter transfers. It is not dependent on selection for the Government of India's official batches.
But the journey remains physically demanding. Much of the Kailash circuit is above 4,500 metres, while the famous Dolma La Pass rises to more than 5,600 metres. Pilgrims must contend with high altitude, cold, steep terrain and unpredictable Himalayan weather.
What Is The Indian Government Doing For Rescue And Evacuation?
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is coordinating with Nepalese authorities as information about missing and stranded Indians emerges. It has issued emergency numbers — +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500 — for affected Indian nationals and their families.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Nepal PM Balendra Shah and offered India's “all possible humanitarian assistance”. Indian and Nepalese agencies are coordinating rescue and relief efforts, while several Indian states have activated helplines and control rooms to trace their residents.
India on Thursday sent a second tranche of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft to flood-ravaged Nepal.
New Delhi on Wednesday dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials to the neighbouring country.
"A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on social media.
"India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities.We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts," he said.
The scale of the disaster has also highlighted the risks of relying on narrow Himalayan corridors for pilgrimage and tourism. For the thousands who undertake the Kailash journey each year, the route through Rasuwa offers access to one of the world's most sacred destinations — but the latest floods have shown how quickly that access can disappear when the Himalayan landscape turns hostile.