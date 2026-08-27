Nepal Floods: Why Were So Many Indian Tourists And Pilgrims In The Rasuwa Region?

The devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border have brought the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra into sharp focus, after hundreds of pilgrims and tourists travelling through the Rasuwa region were reported missing or out of contact. The disaster struck the Lhende Khola-Bhote Koshi river system near Rasuwagadhi, a key overland gateway between Nepal and Tibet. Among those caught in the disaster were several Indian groups travelling towards or returning from Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar.