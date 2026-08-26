‘Heavy Casualties’ Feared As Flash Flood Sweeps Villages, Roads In Nepal’s Rasuwa

A flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district washed away villages and damaged roads, bridges and hydropower projects.
Officials warned there could be heavy casualties or property loss, but said no figures were immediately available.
The Bhote Koshi flooding comes a year after a flash flood killed nine people and left 24 missing.
A flash flood swept through Nepal’s mountainous Rasuwa district on Wednesday, washing away villages and damaging roads, bridges and hydroelectric projects in an area bordering Tibet, officials said. Authorities warned people living along the Bhote Koshi river to move to higher ground as rescue and relief teams were dispatched to the area.
The areas of Syapru Besi and Timure were severely affected, with officials reporting that villages and infrastructure project sites had been washed away. Electricity supplies in the area were also disrupted after roads, bridges and power projects were damaged.
According to Reuters, Rasuwa district administrator Narendra Pariyar said there were reports of villages and infrastructure project sites being washed away.
"We have reports of villages and infrastructure project sites being washed away," he told Reuters, although no immediate estimates of casualties or property losses were available.
The affected areas are in Rasuwa, a mountainous district with a population of about 50,000. Officials urged people living on the banks of the Bhote Koshi river to seek higher ground.
The reason for the inundation was not immediately clear, officials said. The same river was hit by a deadly flash flood last year that was eventually traced to the draining of a glacier lake.
Nepal’s water resources ministry said hydroelectric projects were among the infrastructure damaged by the floods, along with roads and bridges. The government said electricity supplies in the area had been disrupted as a result.
Prime Minister Balendra Shah said rescue and relief teams, as well as police and the military, had been dispatched to assist with the aid effort. He said instructions had been given to move people living in lower areas to safer places.
"Instructions have been given ... to move the people living in the lower areas to safer places," he said.
Shah also urged people living along the river to remain cautious.
"People along the river are advised to exercise extra caution and remain alert."
Reuters reported that authorities had not yet provided figures for casualties or property losses from Wednesday’s flooding.
The Bhote Koshi river originates in Tibet and empties into Nepal’s Trishuli river, which eventually flows into India as the Gandak river.
According to Reuters, last year’s flood was triggered by the draining of a supraglacial lake in Tibet, a regional climate monitor said.