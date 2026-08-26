Sheepish Settlers: What Is Amana, Israeli Movement At The Centre Of West Bank Expansion?

The US Treasury Department says that Amana is a key part of the Israeli extremist settlement movement and maintains ties to various persons previously sanctioned by the U.S. government and its partners for perpetrating violence in the West Bank. The settlers and farms that Amana supports play a key role in developing settlements in the West Bank, from which in turn settlers commit violence. More broadly, Amana strategically uses farming outposts, which it supports through financing, loans, and building infrastructure, to expand settlements and seize land. Amana has also been sanctioned by the United Kingdom and Canada.