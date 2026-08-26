‘What Is There To Regret?’ Israeli Lawmaker Defends Smashing West Bank Monument

‘What Is There To Regret?’: Sukkot Defends Action

In an interview with Israeli radio station Kol Barama, Sukkot said that the foreign minister condemned the act. He was asked if he regretted his actions. “Regret? What is there for me to regret? It is a monument to people who murdered Jews. Every minute it stands there is incitement to terrorism,” he said, as quoted by YNet News.