Kremlin Confirms CIA Chief Ratcliffe Visited Moscow, Says Putin Briefed

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Outlook News Desk
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The Kremlin has given the first official explanation for John Ratcliffe’s previously undisclosed trip to Moscow, saying he held contacts with Russian special services but did not meet Vladimir Putin.

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CIA Director John Ratcliffe
Kremlin Confirms CIA Chief Ratcliffe Visited Moscow, Says Putin Briefed Photo: Reuters
Summary of this article

  • CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow and held contacts with Russian intelligence officials, the Kremlin confirmed

  • Vladimir Putin was briefed on the visit but did not meet Ratcliffe

  • Moscow has not disclosed what was discussed, while the visit highlights continuing US-Russia intelligence channels

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about CIA Director John Ratcliffe's contacts with Russian intelligence officials during his unannounced visit to Moscow on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

The Kremlin's comments provide the first official explanation for Ratcliffe's previously undisclosed trip to Moscow, which came to light after a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III landed in the Russian capital.

Putin Briefed

Peskov told Russian state media that Ratcliffe's visit involved contacts "along the line of special services", but declined to identify the Russian officials who met him.

"Of course, the president is immediately informed about everything," Peskov said, confirming that Putin had been briefed. He again stressed that Putin did not meet Ratcliffe.

Peskov separately said there were no Kremlin-level meetings with Ratcliffe planned.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe On A Secret Visit To Russia - Reuters
CIA Director John Ratcliffe On A Secret Visit To Russia: Reports

By Outlook News Desk

From Mystery Plane To CIA Chief's Visit

The CIA director's visit came to light after a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on Tuesday after flying from Riga.

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At the time, Peskov said the Kremlin had no information about the US military aircraft and that there were no planned meetings with representatives of the US administration in Moscow that week.

Meanwhile, Russian state media subsequently reported that Ratcliffe had travelled on the aircraft. The plane left Vnukovo later on Tuesday, according to FlightRadar24 data.

Intelligence Contacts

The Kremlin's latest comments confirm that Ratcliffe's visit involved contacts through the Russian and US special services, although Moscow has not identified the officials involved.

Peskov described such contacts as a positive development, saying intelligence channels often remain open even during the most difficult periods in bilateral relations. He added that it was too early to say whether the latest contacts would help improve broader US-Russia ties.

Representational Image - US Air Force C-17 Plane Lands In Moscow, Purpose Unknown - | File Photo
US Air Force C-17 Plane Lands In Moscow, Purpose Unknown

By Outlook News Desk

What Was Discussed?

The Kremlin has not disclosed the subject of Ratcliffe's meetings.

Russian officials have avoided discussing the substance of the talks. The visit was the first known trip to Moscow by a CIA director since William Burns travelled there in 2021.

The trip comes amid continuing efforts to maintain US-Russia diplomatic and intelligence channels despite deep tensions over Ukraine.

For now, Moscow has confirmed Ratcliffe's visit and his contacts with Russian intelligence officials, while saying Putin was briefed on those contacts. The purpose and substance of the discussions remain undisclosed.

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