Sonal Dinusha Joins Zaheer Abbas And Everton Weekes In Rare Test Record Against India

Sonal Dinusha became only the third batter to score 80-plus runs in each of his first three Test innings against India
The Sri Lankan joined an elite list featuring West Indies legend Everton Weekes and Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas
Dinusha’s scores of 100, 84 and 85 have made him one of Sri Lanka’s biggest positives in the serie
Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha has continued his remarkable start to Test cricket against India, producing another fighting innings in the second Test in Colombo and joining an exclusive list featuring two of the game’s greats, Zaheer Abbas and Everton Weekes.
The left-hander became only the third batter in Test history to score 80 or more runs in each of his first three Test innings against India. His sequence of scores, 100, 84 and an unbeaten 85, has put him alongside West Indies legend Weekes and Pakistan batting icon Abbas, with the previous instance of the feat coming 48 years ago.
Dinusha’s latest knock came at a crucial stage for Sri Lanka, who were under immense pressure after India declared their first innings at 503/9. The hosts had been reduced to 265/8 by the close of Day 3 and were still 238 runs behind, with the threat of the follow-on hanging over them. Yet Dinusha stood firm once again, remaining unbeaten on 85 from 137 balls when rain and bad light brought an early end to play.
A Historic Run of Consistency Against India
What has made Dinusha’s achievement particularly impressive is the manner in which he has handled the Indian bowling attack across different match situations. After beginning the series with scores of 100 and 84 in Galle, he once again found himself batting in a difficult situation in Colombo.
Coming in at No. 7, Dinusha had to rebuild alongside Sri Lanka’s lower order as India looked to wrap up the innings quickly. He showed patience early in his knock before finding scoring opportunities and keeping the scoreboard moving. His unbeaten innings included six boundaries and two sixes, while his partnerships with the tail helped Sri Lanka move closer to avoiding the follow-on.
India, however, remained in control of the Test. Prasidh Krishna was among the key wicket-takers, returning figures of 3/47, while Sri Lanka’s resistance ensured the visitors had to work harder than expected to finish off the innings.
For Sri Lanka, Dinusha’s form has emerged as one of the biggest positives in a difficult series. The 80-plus scores in his first three innings against India not only underline his temperament but also highlight his ability to perform when his side is under pressure. By joining Weekes and Abbas in such a rare statistical club, the young Sri Lankan has given himself a memorable place in Test history and provided his team with a promising batting prospect for the future.