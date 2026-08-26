Sonal Dinusha Joins Zaheer Abbas And Everton Weekes In Rare Test Record Against India

Dinusha’s latest knock came at a crucial stage for Sri Lanka, who were under immense pressure after India declared their first innings at 503/9. The hosts had been reduced to 265/8 by the close of Day 3 and were still 238 runs behind, with the threat of the follow-on hanging over them. Yet Dinusha stood firm once again, remaining unbeaten on 85 from 137 balls when rain and bad light brought an early end to play.