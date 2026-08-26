Sonal Dinusha Joins Zaheer Abbas And Everton Weekes In Rare Test Record Against India

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Sonal Dinusha joins Zaheer Abbas and Everton Weekes in a rare Test record, scoring 80-plus in each of his first three innings against India

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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Sonal Dinusha
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary of this article

  • Sonal Dinusha became only the third batter to score 80-plus runs in each of his first three Test innings against India

  • The Sri Lankan joined an elite list featuring West Indies legend Everton Weekes and Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas

  • Dinusha’s scores of 100, 84 and 85 have made him one of Sri Lanka’s biggest positives in the serie

Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha has continued his remarkable start to Test cricket against India, producing another fighting innings in the second Test in Colombo and joining an exclusive list featuring two of the game’s greats, Zaheer Abbas and Everton Weekes.

The left-hander became only the third batter in Test history to score 80 or more runs in each of his first three Test innings against India. His sequence of scores, 100, 84 and an unbeaten 85, has put him alongside West Indies legend Weekes and Pakistan batting icon Abbas, with the previous instance of the feat coming 48 years ago.

Dinusha’s latest knock came at a crucial stage for Sri Lanka, who were under immense pressure after India declared their first innings at 503/9. The hosts had been reduced to 265/8 by the close of Day 3 and were still 238 runs behind, with the threat of the follow-on hanging over them. Yet Dinusha stood firm once again, remaining unbeaten on 85 from 137 balls when rain and bad light brought an early end to play.

A Historic Run of Consistency Against India

What has made Dinusha’s achievement particularly impressive is the manner in which he has handled the Indian bowling attack across different match situations. After beginning the series with scores of 100 and 84 in Galle, he once again found himself batting in a difficult situation in Colombo.

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India's captain Shubman Gill and Saransh Jain look at the pitch during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha on day three of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Rain clouds loom over the sky as ground staff pull the covers over the field during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Coming in at No. 7, Dinusha had to rebuild alongside Sri Lanka’s lower order as India looked to wrap up the innings quickly. He showed patience early in his knock before finding scoring opportunities and keeping the scoreboard moving. His unbeaten innings included six boundaries and two sixes, while his partnerships with the tail helped Sri Lanka move closer to avoiding the follow-on.

India, however, remained in control of the Test. Prasidh Krishna was among the key wicket-takers, returning figures of 3/47, while Sri Lanka’s resistance ensured the visitors had to work harder than expected to finish off the innings.

Also Check: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 Live

For Sri Lanka, Dinusha’s form has emerged as one of the biggest positives in a difficult series. The 80-plus scores in his first three innings against India not only underline his temperament but also highlight his ability to perform when his side is under pressure. By joining Weekes and Abbas in such a rare statistical club, the young Sri Lankan has given himself a memorable place in Test history and provided his team with a promising batting prospect for the future.

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