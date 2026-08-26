MS Dhoni And CSK Ties Hit Troubled Waters After Stake Discussions Collapse: Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Former India captain MS Dhoni’s bid to acquire an equity stake in Chennai Super Kings has collapsed in Chennai following a major valuation dispute with the franchise management

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MS Dhoni CSK stake deal collapse relationship strain report
Cricketer MS Dhoni during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Summary of this article

  • MS Dhoni failed to acquire an equity stake in Chennai Super Kings

  • The valuation dispute saw Dhoni lower his demand while CSK capped their maximum offer at 5.5 per cent.

  • The collapsed negotiations soured relations between Dhoni and the CSK leadership

Former India captain MS Dhoni failed to acquire a stake in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the franchise management rejected his financial terms.

CricBlogger reported that the 45-year-old cricketer from Ranchi expressed a strong interest in buying equity but could not reach a common ground with the owners.

The collapsed deal has reportedly soured relations between Dhoni and the franchise leadership. Consequently, his future playing status with the team remains highly uncertain.

Stalemate Over Equity Share

The financial negotiations revealed a massive gap in valuation between the two sides. Dhoni initially requested a 25 per cent equity stake in the franchise, but CSK countered with a marginal 3 per cent offer.

The former captain subsequently lowered his demand to 20 per cent, prompting the management to marginally increase their offer to 4 per cent. In a final attempt to salvage the deal, Dhoni proposed an 18 per cent share, but CSK capped their absolute maximum offer at 5.5 per cent.

"Dhoni wanted to buy a stake. He wasn’t asking for it for free, but the CSK management thought otherwise," a source told CricBlogger.

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Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming, right, and MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. - Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 23, 2026 - (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)
CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming steps down after 18 years following discussions with the management. - IPL/BCCI

Uncertain Future For Legend

Dhoni has represented CSK since the inaugural 2008 IPL season. He stands as their most-capped player and remains the all-time leading run-scorer for the franchise. The management previously retained him for a contract worth Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

However, persistent injury problems kept him off the field entirely this year. Dhoni did not play a single match for the franchise during the 2026 IPL season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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