All Fingers And Thumbs Up! Pant Sneaks In Injury Update While Signing Autograph After Day 3 Of Colombo Test | Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Rishabh Pant suffered a painful blow to his left arm from a sharp short delivery by Lahiru Kumara on the opening day, forcing him to momentarily retire hurt. Watch him give his injury update after stumps on Day 3

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India's Rishabh Pant is hit by a ball delivered by Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • India remains in firm control of the second Test, with Sri Lanka struggling at 265/8 at stumps on Day 3, trailing by 238 runs.

  • Rishabh Pant retired hurt on Day 1 after being struck on the left arm by Lahiru Kumara.

  • Despite injury he starred with a brilliant 63 off 89 balls

As the second Test between India and Sri Lanka unfolds in Colombo, the visitors find themselves firmly in the driver's seat, with Sri Lanka currently struggling at 265/8 in 83.4 overs at stumps on Day 3, still trailing by 238 runs under overcast skies that forced an early close due to rain and bad light.

A cornerstone of India's imposing 503/9 declared was an explosive yet composed knock from Rishabh Pant. Walking in when the team needed momentum, Pant accelerated brilliantly to compile a magnificent 63off just 89 balls, powering his innings with aggressive strokeplay against the spinners.

However, the grueling contest brought physical setbacks for the dynamic keeper-batter. During the third session of the opening day on Sunday, Sri Lanka seamer Lahiru Kumara attacked Pant with a sharp short ball; attempting to pull it behind square, Pant failed to connect as the ball crashed into his left arm.

Left grimacing in pain and promptly attended to by the Indian team physiotherapist, he was forced to retire hurt, though he later came back to the crease to resume batting, and the lingering discomfort subsequently kept him from handling wicketkeeping duties for the next day. Dhruv Jurel took the gloves in his absence.

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India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot as Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella watches during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his half century on day two of the second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot as Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella watches during day two of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
India's Rishabh Pant walks off the filed after losing his wicket during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo

All lingering concerns were finally put to bed after Day 3 when a heartwarming fan interaction captured the star in high spirits. While taking a moment to sign autographs for supporters outside the stadium, Pant was directly asked about his health, happily confirming with a smile that his finger is now absolutely fine.

With his fitness worries firmly behind him, the explosive left-hander is primed to resume his customary duties behind the stumps, much to the relief of Indian fans and team management alike as India looks to wrap up the final two wickets and seal a dominant victory.

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