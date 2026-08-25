Why Surat's 'Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market' Has Sparked Controversy

A traders' association put up a board naming the SMC-built fish market after PM Modi, citing his government's fisheries initiatives and a Rs 3 crore central grant.
The SMC said the name has not been formally approved, while a section of traders objected to associating Modi's name with a fish market.
A controversy has erupted over a newly built fish market in Surat being named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a section of traders objecting to the move and the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) clarifying that the official naming process is yet to be completed.
A large board reading 'Shree Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market', carrying the Prime Minister's photograph, was installed at the entrance of the market at Lakkadkot in Nanpura.
The market has been built by the SMC, but the civic body said the name has not yet been formally approved.
Why Are Some Traders Opposing The Name?
Surendra Lashkari, a fish trader, objected to naming the market after Modi, saying the Prime Minister is a vegetarian and that his name should not be associated with a fish market.
"Narendra Modi has never consumed seafood in his life and is a pure vegetarian. Because Modi is a vegetarian, this board should not be put up," Lashkari told PTI.
Kalpesh Navsariwala, president of The Surat Fish Merchant Association (SFMA), defended the move.
He said the association had independently passed a resolution seeking to name the market after Modi. The board also carries the name of the fish merchant association.
Navsariwala said the Centre had provided ₹3 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for construction of the market and referred to government initiatives for the welfare of fishermen.
"Under the Yojana, which was launched by PM Modi, the SMC received ₹3 crore to build this market. Others never did anything for us. Now that the market has been built and providing employment to lakhs of people, it is causing heartburn to some people," he said.
What Has The SMC Said?
SMC Executive Engineer of the Central Zone RD Ganjawala said the civic body had not formally approved the name.
He said the Surat Fish Merchant Association had submitted a written application to the SMC Standing Committee chairman and Central Zone authorities seeking to name the facility after Modi.
"The board was put up without an official resolution. We have informed them about it and they have given a verbal assurance that they will take it down themselves," Ganjawala said.
He added that the necessary procedure for considering the naming proposal was underway.
Ganjawala confirmed that the Centre provided a ₹3 crore grant under the Matsya Sampada Yojana, while the remaining amount was spent by the SMC.
The market has 80 large wholesale stalls and was constructed at an overall cost of ₹9 crore to ₹10 crore, according to the civic official.