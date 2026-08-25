Security Forces Arrest Two Terrorist Associates In Pulwama Forest

Security forces arrested two suspected terrorist associates in the Yarwan forest area of CB Nath, Rajpora in Pulwama district on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, a PTI report stated.
Personnel recovered one pistol, 12 pistol rounds and one hand grenade from the suspects, who were taken into custody.
"In a significant success towards disrupting terror networks and preventing attempts to disturb peace and security, police, Army and CRPF apprehended two terrorist associates and recovered one pistol, 12 pistol rounds and one hand grenade from their possession in the Yarwan forest area of CB Nath, Rajpora," police officers told PTI.
Cordon And Search Operation
Joint teams of police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) with the searcg initiated based on coordinated security inputs.
"During the operation, the joint teams noticed two individuals emerging from the forest towards CB Nath village in a suspicious manner. The alert teams swiftly moved in and apprehended both individuals," police officers told PTI.
Security forces identified the apprehended individuals as Latif Ahmad Deedad and Aejaz Ahmad Bajad.
Legal Action And Investigation
Police registered FIR No. 118/2026 under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the suspects.
As of late August 2026, the source of the recovered pistol, 12 rounds and hand grenade remains unidentified, local media reported. Authorities are investigating the case to trace the origins of the weaponry and determine any wider terror-related linkages.
The Pulwama arrests occurred within hours of security forces arresting three suspected overground workers in Shopian district on Monday, August 24, 2026.