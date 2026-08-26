H1N1 Surge: IMA Advises Against Panic, Self-Medication And Unnecessary Antibiotics

The IMA has urged people not to panic over the seasonal rise in H1N1 and warned against self-medication and unnecessary antibiotic use.
The association said ICMR surveillance has found no novel H1N1 strain or genetic mutations in the circulating seasonal virus.
Delhi has reported more than 1,770 laboratory-confirmed H1N1 cases.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a public health advisory amid a seasonal rise in H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, urging people not to panic, avoid self-medication and refrain from taking antibiotics without medical advice.
“The majority of H1N1 infections are mild and self-limiting. While heightened vigilance is necessary, there is no cause for panic,” the IMA said.
The advisory noted that surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that the virus currently circulating is seasonal Influenza A (H1N1), with no novel genetic mutations detected.
IMA Warns Against Unnecessary Antibiotics
The IMA stressed that H1N1 is a viral infection and antibiotics do not work against viruses. It specifically advised people not to take antibiotics such as Azithromycin, Amoxicillin-Clavulanate and Cefixime for flu symptoms without medical advice.
“Do not consume Azithromycin, Amoxicillin-Clavulanate, Cefixime, or other antibiotics for flu symptoms,” the advisory said.
The association warned that indiscriminate antibiotic use can disrupt the body's protective microbiome and contribute to antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
Antibiotics, it said, should be prescribed only when a qualified doctor identifies a secondary bacterial infection based on clinical and laboratory findings.
IMA Lists H1N1 Symptoms
According to the Ministry of Health, common symptoms of swine flu include lethargy and lack of appetite, cough and sore throat, nausea and vomiting, joint and muscle pain, runny nose, fever, headache and diarrhoea.
People whose symptoms persist beyond five to six days, as well as young children, elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions, should consult a doctor or visit the nearest government health facility, the Ministry of Health said in a post on X.
Measures To Prevent H1N1
The IMA advised people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. It also recommended covering the mouth and nose with a tissue or bent elbow while coughing or sneezing and wearing a well-fitted mask in crowded and enclosed spaces.
"Stay home when sick: Avoid schools, workplaces, and social gatherings for at least 24 hours after fever has resolved without fever-reducing medications," the advisory said.
The IMA also strongly recommended annual seasonal influenza vaccination for healthcare personnel, pregnant women, elderly people and those with underlying chronic medical conditions.