Delhi H1N1 Cases Surge To 2,308: No Need For Panic, Says ICMR Director

Delhi has reported 2,308 H1N1 cases, while another flu variant has taken the total infections to around 3,000.
Hospitals have set up dedicated H1N1 isolation wards, while 2,200 dengue cases have been recorded without any deaths.
ICMR says H1N1 remains dominant alongside Influenza B and Covid-19, with most infections mild and manageable.
Delhi has reported 2,308 cases of swine flu (H1N1), roughly eight times higher than the average in previous years. The Delhi Health Department issued a public advisory directing people to wear masks in crowded places and maintain respiratory hygiene, as reported by PTI.
ICMR has recorded around 650 cases of another flu variant, Director Rajiv Bahl said on Tuesday. This brings the total H1N1 and variant cases in the city to approximately 3,000. The government has asked people to follow precautions similar to Covid-19 "with the exception of mask".
Delhi Hospitals On Alert
Delhi hospitals are fully equipped. The state government has established dedicated H1N1 isolation wards across medical facilities. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced these measures and warned that strict action will be taken if hospitals deny beds to patients.
"We held a meeting on H1N1 and dengue, in which we also invited officials from the NDMC, Municipal Corporation, and Cantonment areas," Singh said. He added that approximately 3,000 patients have come in with H1N1, including both variants, and they are recovering and being discharged.
The city has detected 2,200 dengue cases as of August 24, 2026. Despite the high case volume, the clinical impact remains controlled. There have been no deaths from the current outbreak. No patients are in a serious condition and none require ventilators or intensive care unit (ICU) admission. Patients are coming in with normal fever symptoms, receiving treatment and recovering well before being discharged.
Respiratory Virus Surveillance
Health authorities are tracking multiple infections. India maintains a strong real-time virus surveillance system to monitor respiratory illnesses, as well as diarrhoea and undifferentiated fever.
"The first thing is.. how do we know which virus is circulating. Post covid we have really enhanced our ability to detect in real time what’s happening in India," Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director Rajiv Bahl said.
The national surveillance network comprises 73 laboratories. These facilities test 25 samples weekly from severe acute respiratory infection cases. Data from this system indicates a mix of three circulating viruses. "So at the current moment, the respiratory surveillance shows us that there’s a lot of circling H1n1," Bahl said. H1N1 remains the dominant strain, alongside Influenza B and Covid-19.
Treatment Guidelines And Advice
H1N1 is a seasonal influenza that mutates regularly. A previous infection does not grant immunity, meaning individuals who caught the flu last year can be infected again.
"Most infections are mild, although severe cases can occur, particularly among very young children, people above 65, those who are immunocompromised and pregnant women. There is no need for panic or major concern," the ICMR director said.
The ICMR advises patients to take two to three days of rest, consume good food and drink adequate fluids. "The infection spreads through respiratory droplets, which can travel up to two metres. Commonly touched surfaces should be kept clean, and people should avoid frequently touching their faces," Bahl said. Antibiotics have no role in treating this viral infection, and doctors use antiviral medicines only in cases involving severe risk, Bahl added. Anyone developing respiratory distress or chest pain should go to hospital, although such complications are rare.
"Flu vaccines are available, with two to three vaccines licensed in India. A single flu shot can be taken and is recommended by the WHO, particularly for those at higher risk. However, vaccination is not mandatory," Bahl added.