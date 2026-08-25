Delhi H1N1 Cases Surge To 2,308: No Need For Panic, Says ICMR Director

The ICMR advises patients to take two to three days of rest, consume good food and drink adequate fluids. "The infection spreads through respiratory droplets, which can travel up to two metres. Commonly touched surfaces should be kept clean, and people should avoid frequently touching their faces," Bahl said. Antibiotics have no role in treating this viral infection, and doctors use antiviral medicines only in cases involving severe risk, Bahl added. Anyone developing respiratory distress or chest pain should go to hospital, although such complications are rare.