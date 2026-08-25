'Can No Longer Work As Much': Nitin Gadkari's Remarks Sparks Retirement Buzz, Office Issues Clarification

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said responsibilities should be passed on to the younger generation, citing his reduced involvement in work.
His remarks sparked speculation about his political future, but his office clarified that they were not made in a political context.
Gadkari’s office said the comments referred to the future leadership of the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, founded by him.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that he is no longer able to work at the same pace as before and that responsibilities should gradually be handed over to the younger generation. His remarks, made at an event in Nagpur, triggered speculation in political circles, though his office later clarified that the comments were not related to politics or any plans to step back from public life.
“These days, I can't do as much work. I did it when I could. Now, my involvement has diminished. Work should be handed over to the new generation,” Gadkari said.
The 69-year-old minister added that younger people should get opportunities while experienced leaders continue to guide them.
“A new generation has come, and the older generation is guiding them,” he said.
Gadkari also spoke about his long association with public life, saying he had worked continuously for three decades and witnessed several challenges and achievements.
“I have been continuously working in public life for the last 30 years. I have seen many ups and downs and received many awards. But I can’t work much now, the new generation should be given a chance to work,” he said.
Despite the remarks, Gadkari also highlighted future development goals, saying the scale of work would increase in the coming years. He said efforts would continue to ensure that tribal villages in Maharashtra receive electricity and that development reaches all parts of the state.
Gadkari’s Office Clarifies Remarks
Following speculation over the political meaning of his comments, Gadkari’s office clarified that his remarks were made specifically in reference to the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation founded by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas, or one-teacher schools, in tribal areas.
His office said the comments were linked to the future functioning and leadership of the trust and were not made in the context of politics or any organisational change.
“In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility. His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the Trust,” the clarification stated.
The office also said that some media reports and television channels had presented the comments with a political interpretation, which was not the intention behind the remarks.
The clarification came amid discussions over possible political implications, especially after the Bharatiya Janata Party recently announced a major organisational reshuffle.
The BJP unveiled its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin last week, with 65 members, including 51 new faces. The changes have been seen as a generational shift within the party organisation.
The new team includes 13 national vice presidents, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and former RSS functionary Ram Madhav. Former Union minister Smriti Irani has also been appointed as one of the party’s eight national general secretaries.