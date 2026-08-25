Who Are Iran’s Top Trading Partners The US Would Need To Target?

China, the UAE, Iraq and Türkiye dominate Iran’s goods trade and sustain key commercial links
Washington could increase pressure by targeting foreign banks, companies and traders facilitating Iran-related transactions
Pressuring those partners could raise the cost of Iran’s trade but also create wider diplomatic and economic friction
Iran’s ability to withstand expanding US sanctions depends heavily on trading partners that keep goods, revenues and commercial channels moving despite restrictions.
The WTO data shows China, the UAE, Iraq and Türkiye at the centre of that network. China is Iran’s biggest export market, the UAE its largest import source, Türkiye a major partner on both sides of trade, and Iraq one of its biggest export destinations.
The issue has taken on added significance as Washington threatens tougher measures against countries and companies continuing to do business with Tehran. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had warned countries linked to Iran of possible new sanctions.
Who Are Iran’s Biggest Trading Partners?
In 2024, Iran imported $68.55 billion in goods and exported $56 billion, according to the WTO.
The UAE accounted for 30.6% of imports, worth $21.01 billion, followed by China at 26%, or $17.8 billion, and Türkiye at 16.3 %, or $11.16 billion.
China was also Iran’s largest export destination at 26%, worth $14.58 billion, followed by Iraq at 20.9%, or $11.7 billion; the UAE at 12.8%, or $7.16 billion; and Türkiye at 10.9%, or $6.1 billion.
Why Does China Matter Most?
China is Iran’s biggest export market and one of its largest sources of imports, making it central to any attempt to tighten economic pressure on Tehran.
Beijing has also opposed unilateral US sanctions against Iran, creating a major obstacle to any effort to make China enforce Washington’s restrictions.
Iran’s ability to maintain commercial links with countries unwilling to fully adopt US sanctions is a key factor in limiting Washington’s economic leverage.
Why Are The UAE, Iraq And Türkiye Important?
The UAE is Iran’s largest import source, accounting for nearly a third of its goods imports in 2024. Its role is also amplified by its position as a major regional commercial and re-export hub.
Iraq was Iran’s second-largest export market, taking $11.7 billion in Iranian goods in 2024. Its shared border makes the relationship particularly difficult to replace through distant markets.
Türkiye is important on both sides of the trade equation, supplying Iran with $11.16 billion in goods while importing $6.1 billion in 2024. Its land border with Iran gives the relationship added strategic importance.
Where Does India Fit In?
India’s trade with Iran is smaller than that of the four leading partners, but it remains relevant.
In 2024, India accounted for 2.3% of Iran’s imports, worth about $1.6 billion, and 3.5% of its exports, worth about $1.97 billion.
India’s Commerce Ministry also publishes monthly bilateral trade data, with figures available through June 2026.
How Could The US Pressure These Trade Links?
Washington does not necessarily need to sanction entire countries to increase pressure on Iran. Its sanctions regime can target foreign banks, companies and traders that facilitate transactions involving designated Iranian entities, turning Iran’s trading relationships into a third-country issue.
The strategy is already extending beyond Iranian entities, with Washington seeking to make it harder for Tehran to move oil revenues, foreign currency and other funds through international financial networks.
That creates a difficult calculation. China, Türkiye and the UAE have significant economic relationships with Iran, while Iraq’s trade ties are deeply rooted in geography. Pressuring those channels could increase the cost of doing business with Tehran, but could also create friction with countries Washington needs on other strategic issues.
Can The US Isolate Iran Completely?
Probably not without much wider cooperation.
Iran has spent years adapting to sanctions by deepening regional trade, maintaining alternative financial channels and relying on partners outside the Western financial system.
The trade figures show the scale of the challenge: China dominates Iran’s exports, the UAE its imports, Iraq remains a major export market and Türkiye is important on both sides of trade.
The question for Washington is therefore not simply whether it can sanction Iran, but how far it is willing to pressure the countries and commercial networks that keep Iran’s trade moving.