Iranian State Media Airs Threat Against Barron Trump, Secret Service Responds

Iranian state television aired a video appearing to threaten President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump
The US Secret Service confirmed it was aware of the video and said it investigates perceived threats against protectees
The broadcast comes amid heightened US-Iran tensions and previous threats against Trump and members of his family
Iranian state media has aired a video that appears to threaten the life of US President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, prompting the US Secret Service to confirm it was aware of the material, the Associated Press reported.
The video reportedly included a graphic asking, "Where to kill Barron Trump?" and identified locations associated with the president's son. The video was broadcast by Iranian state media and appeared to threaten Barron's life.
"The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees," Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said, as per AP. He added that the agency does not discuss protective intelligence for operational-security reasons.
Iran-US Tensions
The threat comes amid an escalating confrontation between Washington and Tehran.
Iranian media have circulated threats against Trump and members of his family on several occasions since the US killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The assassination occurred at the beginning of the war launched by the US alongside Israel.
The latest incident follows Washington's expanding campaign to isolate Iran economically.
US ‘Economic Outcast’ Campaign
The White House has launched Operation Economic Outcast, describing it as an effort to cut off the Iranian government's remaining economic lifelines.
The administration said the campaign would target sectors including digital assets, technology, gold, aviation and shipping, while warning that companies and countries continuing economic engagement with Iran could face broader secondary-sanctions exposure.
The White House said the campaign is intended to force Iran to choose between "complete global isolation and a subsistence economy" or returning to a path towards normal economic relations. It also warned that entities facilitating money laundering for Iran could be removed from the US dollar system.
What The Secret Service Said
The Secret Service did not provide details about whether the video had resulted in any change to Barron Trump's protection arrangements.
Herring said the agency investigates any material that could be perceived as a threat to people under its protection, but declined to discuss its intelligence assessments or security measures.
The video adds to a series of threats against members of the Trump family during the US-Iran conflict, but it does not represent an operational plot or that an attack against Barron Trump was planned.