Trump Says All Mines Cleared From Strait Of Hormuz Mines, Warns Iran Against Fresh Deployments

Donald Trump claimed the US Navy had removed or detonated all mines from international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.
The US President warned Iran against placing new mines, saying such vessels would be “immediately and systematically destroyed”.
Trump said the US was monitoring the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian nuclear sites through surveillance systems.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that all mines placed in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz had been removed or detonated, citing information from the US Navy.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran against placing new mines in the strategic waterway, saying any vessel involved in such activity would be immediately destroyed.
“I have just been informed by the United States Navy that all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said.
He added, “Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed.”
The Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, has long been a point of tension between Iran and the US.
Trump Says US Monitoring Iran’s Nuclear Sites
Trump also claimed that the US was monitoring “every inch” of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian nuclear facility known as Pickaxe Mountain through space-based surveillance.
Pickaxe Mountain, formally called Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, is an underground Iranian nuclear site located near the Natanz nuclear facility, according to the Associated Press.
The US President said American forces were also tracking three Iranian nuclear sites that Washington had previously targeted.
“There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect,” Trump said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had accused Iran of facing a severe internal crisis, alleging that Tehran was failing to pay parts of its military and was using force against protesters.
“The failing Islamic Republic of Iran is not paying large segments of their military, while at the same time killing protesters, even when they are not protesting, at levels not seen before. It is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, and must be stopped, NOW,” Trump said.
US Expands Sanctions, Iran Vows Response
The latest remarks came as Washington announced additional economic sanctions targeting Iran.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that countries and entities financially supporting Iran could face isolation as part of the sanctions campaign aimed at disrupting Tehran’s financial networks.
Iran has responded by saying it is prepared to deal with the expanded restrictions.
Iranian Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh told state television that Tehran had measures in place to handle the sanctions.
“We are fully prepared for the U.S. sanctions,” Madanizadeh said, according to Reuters.
“Naturally, the enemies intend to launch an economic terrorist attack on us, but we also have our own tools and know how to play the game,” he added.