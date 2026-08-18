Trump Threatens Oman If 'It Gets In The Way' Over Strait Of Hormuz As Iran Talks Stall

Trump threatens Oman over its talks with Iran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran 60-day negotiating period expires without a broader agreement.
Trump also orders cuts to US-South Korea military exercises amid tensions over Seoul’s role in the Iran conflict.
US President Donald Trump warned Iran of a potential war following maritime provocations in the Strait of Hormuz. The warning followed an incident on August 17 near the coast of Oman.
The escalation involved a South Korean-flagged merchant vessel. While no physical maritime clashes or vessel encounters involving South Korean assets occurred in the Strait of Hormuz in August 2026, a major diplomatic development unfolded on August 17. The UKMTO said it received a report of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz that the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while conducting an outbound transit of the Strait.
Trump Threatens Oman Over Strait Of Hormuz
On Monday (local time), Trump threatened to bomb Oman, apparently for negotiating with Iran to get shipping moving through the Strait of Hormuz — which was also a requirement of the MOU- regarded as the greatest peace deal for Middle East, as per CNN report. Trump has threatened to bomb Oman if it "gets in the way" of his administration's own talks with Iran, Fox News reports.
The impact caused damage to the engine room and resulted in a crew casualty. The remaining crew are currently being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard. At present, no environmental impact has been reported. Authorities are investigating. The report comes with traffic barely trickling down the strait.
The memorandum of understanding of the US with Iran reached its 60-day expiration on Monday.
Trump Cuts South Korea Drills Amid Iran War Pressure
Trump ordered the Pentagon to substantially reduce joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his “very good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and arguing that the drills send an inappropriate and hostile signal to Pyongyang. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that the exercises, which were to start on Monday, are costly and “send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile” to North Korea. He said further that Kim has been “has been unthreatening and respectful” while Trump has been in the White House.
Trump said that the Joint Military exercises were expensive, with much of its costs being borne by the US. He further said that the exercises were too late to be cancelled, and hence directed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth to substantially reduce the Joint Military exercises.
“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
According to South Korea’s Ministry of Defence, as per Al Jazeera, the military exercises would “proceed as previously notified and scheduled”.
Trump said he had recently asked South Korea's president whether Seoul wanted to join the US in the denuclearisation of Iran, and claimed South Korea responded, “No thanks!”