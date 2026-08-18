Trump Threatens Oman If 'It Gets In The Way' Over Strait Of Hormuz As Iran Talks Stall

Trump Cuts South Korea Drills Amid Iran War Pressure

Trump ordered the Pentagon to substantially reduce joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his “very good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and arguing that the drills send an inappropriate and hostile signal to Pyongyang. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that the exercises, which were to start on Monday, are costly and “send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile” to North Korea. He said further that Kim has been “has been unthreatening and respectful” while Trump has been in the White House.