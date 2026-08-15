South Korea Proposes Talks With North To End Korean War, Halt Nuclear Programme

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for talks with North Korea to formally end the Korean War and replace the existing armistice with a lasting peace regime.
Lee also proposed discussing ways to halt the advancement of North Korea's nuclear capabilities and urged both sides to reduce hostility.
His outreach comes as Pyongyang remains unresponsive to Seoul's reconciliation efforts while strengthening ties with Russia.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday proposed talks with North Korea to formally end the Korean War and discuss ways to halt the advancement of Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities.
Speaking at a ceremony marking South Korea's 81st Liberation Day, Lee called on the two Koreas to put aside their intentions to threaten each other and begin discussions as the parties directly involved in the conflict, Yonhap reported.
Lee said his government would seek to replace the peninsula's “unstable armistice system” with a lasting peace regime. This comes as North Korea is deepening its ties with Russia and war going on with the South under a 1953 armistice.
What Did Lee Jae Myung Say About North Korea?
Lee talked about the proposal in his speech at a ceremony marking the 81st Liberation Day, which commemorates Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
"Let us put down our intentions to threaten each other and begin discussions to end the long-running war as the directly involved parties," Lee said, adding, "In the process, (we) may also discuss effective ways to halt the advancement of the North's nuclear capabilities," as quoted by Yonhap.
Lee has adopted a reconciliatory tone since he took office in June 2025, even though Pyongyang has been unresponsive. The divided Koreas have technically remained at war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. Lee said he will embark on a journey to end the war and replace the "unstable armistice system" with a peace regime.
North Korea Has Remained Unresponsive To Seoul
According to the reports, Lee has constantly sought peace and reduction in hostilities despite no answer from North Korea. Lee expects reducing hostility in the perceptions, norms and systems. He hoped to sit face-to-face with the North for peaceful existence and mutual growth.
Lee said that if he manages to get North to respond, he would create a stable Korean peninsula and create momentum for peaceful existence.
He proposed “multilayered security system”, intended to manage tensions and prevent crises. He said peace on the peninsula could contribute to stability and cooperation in Northeast Asia and a world without nuclear weapons.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in the Kremlin on July 19, praising Pyongyang's assistance in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" and thanking the North Korean leadership for its support.
Attending the meeting on the Russian side were Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Aide to the President Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin statement said.
Putin "highly praised the bilateral relations between Russia and the DPRK and once again thanked the leadership and the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea for their assistance in the special military operation."