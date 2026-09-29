Special Intelligence Unit Searches Homes Of Six Alleged Hizb-ut-Tahrir Sympathisers In Thanjavur

SIU personnel searched the homes of six people allegedly linked to Hizb-ut-Tahrir in Thanjavur on September 29.
Police alleged the six were actively involved in HuT activities.
The searches form part of an inquiry into the alleged links and activities of the six people.
Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) personnel conducted searches at the houses of six people allegedly linked to Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) in Thanjavur on Tuesday (September 29), The Hindu reported.
According to the police, inquiries indicated that the six were actively involved in the activities of HuT, which allegedly seeks to establish a global Islamic State and Caliphate, including in India, by overthrowing democratically elected governments.
The police said the movement poses a threat to democratic institutions and internal security, alleging that it promotes radicalisation and encourages vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations and supports terror financing.
Searches Conducted Following Court Orders
The searches were carried out by a team of SIU personnel led by Thanjavur Deputy Superintendent of Police Charles, after obtaining search orders from a court, the report stated.
The police said HuT had been declared a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2024.
The searches are part of inquiries into the alleged activities and links of the six persons with the organisation.
What Is Hizb-UT-Tahrir?
Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) is an international Sunni Islamist political organisation founded in Jerusalem in 1953 by Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani. Its stated long-term objective is to unite Muslims across countries under a single Islamic Caliphate governed by Sharia law.
The organisation operates through branches in several countries and has historically sought political change through what it describes as non-violent political and ideological activity. However, governments have taken different positions on the group.
India designated Hizb ut-Tahrir and its manifestations and front organisations as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2024. The National Investigation Agency has subsequently investigated alleged HuT activities in India, including allegations that members sought to establish Islamic rule in the country. The UK proscribed Hizb ut-Tahrir in January 2024, citing material published by the organisation that the government assessed as promoting or encouraging terrorism.