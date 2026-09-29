Delhi Pollution: Cabinet Approves 30 EV Road Sweepers, Real-Time PM2.5 And PM10 Monitoring With IIT Delhi

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday as part of the Winter Action Plan 2026-27

image Prefer on Google
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Cabinet approves 30 EV-based mechanical road sweepers.

  • A five-year IIT Delhi partnership will provide real-time source apportionment of PM2.5 and PM10.

  • The two measures combine expanded mechanised road cleaning with scientific pollution monitoring.

The Delhi government has approved two measures to strengthen its pollution-control efforts ahead of winter: the deployment of 30 electric vehicle-based mechanical road sweeping machines on smaller roads and the development of a real-time system to identify sources of PM2.5 and PM10 in collaboration with IIT Delhi. The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday as part of the Winter Action Plan 2026-27.

Delhi's New Winter Pollution Plan: Can Preventive Curbs Stop The Annual Smog Crisis?

By Outlook News Desk

30 EV Road Sweepers Deployed

The Cabinet has decided to extend mechanised road cleaning to smaller roads where the facility is currently unavailable, with road dust identified by the government as a significant source of particulate pollution.

The Delhi government will provide a grant to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to procure 30 EV-based mechanical road sweeping machines. The initiative will cover around 609 km of roads with a right of way of less than 10 metres, with 854 roads across 250 wards identified for the purpose.

Related Content
An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Delhi AQI Rises To 151 As Monsoon Withdraws; Winter Pollution Curbs Planned - File Photo; Representative image
From Advani To Kejriwal, Who Are The VIPs Issued SIR Notices? - File Pic
Women in Blue: The Indian cricket team after winning the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind - | Photo: Special Arrangement

The MCD will deploy and operate the machines. The 10-year cost of the initiative is estimated at around ₹393.73 crore.

The government said the use of electric machines would help keep the mechanised cleaning process environmentally friendly while expanding efforts to reduce road-dust pollution.

Delhi SIR: BLOs To Collect Documents From Homes — What Electors Need To Know

By Sidharth Singh

IIT Delhi Partnership

The Cabinet has also approved a five-year collaboration with IIT Delhi for continuous, real-time source apportionment of PM2.5 and PM10.

The system will analyse major pollution sources and their contribution over a 24-hour period, including vehicular emissions, road dust and biomass burning.

The existing super site at Rouse Avenue will be reactivated for scientific operations, while a mobile laboratory will be used for targeted studies of pollution hotspots and local sources.

Estimated to cost ₹19.22 crore over five years, the project will also include a real-time dashboard, analytical reporting and capacity-building for Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) officials.

Gupta said the two measures would combine ground-level action with scientific monitoring to strengthen the government's pollution-control strategy.

She said the campaign would continue throughout the year, with the government focusing on pollution sources, enforcement and public participation rather than limiting action to the winter months.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories