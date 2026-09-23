Delhi AQI Rises To 151 As Monsoon Withdraws; Winter Pollution Curbs Planned

Delhi’s air quality has started worsening as monsoon rains withdraw, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 151 on Wednesday morning, placing the city in the “moderate” category. The latest reading follows a steady rise over the past few days, with Delhi’s AQI at 118 on September 19, 160 on September 20, 169 on September 21 and 178 on September 22, according to the 24-hour average recorded by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s monitoring system.