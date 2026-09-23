Delhi AQI Rises To 151 As Monsoon Withdraws; Winter Pollution Curbs Planned

Delhi’s AQI stood at 151 on Wednesday morning, moving the city into the moderate category as monsoon rains withdrew
The 24-hour average showed a steady rise from 118 on September 19 to 178 on September 22, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee
Delhi has notified a permanent winter pollution framework with restrictions set to kick in from November 1 to February 28 each year
Delhi’s air quality has started worsening as monsoon rains withdraw, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 151 on Wednesday morning, placing the city in the “moderate” category. The latest reading follows a steady rise over the past few days, with Delhi’s AQI at 118 on September 19, 160 on September 20, 169 on September 21 and 178 on September 22, according to the 24-hour average recorded by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s monitoring system.
The increase has come alongside hot and humid weather. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8°C on Wednesday and a previous-day maximum of 36.1°C, with rainfall likely throughout the day.
The recent data points to a clear daily rise in pollution levels. With rain becoming less frequent and the shift to the post-monsoon period under way, officials are preparing for the seasonal weakening in dispersion conditions that makes the air more polluted.
Winter Rules Notified
Delhi has already notified a permanent winter pollution framework. Under it, restrictions will automatically kick in from November 1 to February 28 each year.
The measures include limits on construction and demolition, 50 per cent attendance in government and private offices and doubled parking charges. Vehicles must also carry a valid PUC certificate through the year before they can be supplied fuel.
Implementation, however, remains uneven on the ground. “The objective is to ensure that departments do not wait for pollution levels to deteriorate before starting enforcement. The measures have been given fixed timelines so that preparatory work can begin in advance,” a senior government official said.
Anti-smog Procurement
The government has approved Rs 100 crore for more than 300 truck-mounted anti-smog guns over three years. Procurement has only just started. That means a key part of the announced pollution-control push is still at an early stage.
Roadwork And Entry Points
Roadwork runs into winter. The Public Works Department has fixed November 30 as the deadline to resurface and renovate 600 km of roads.
The department has planned end-to-end paving of roads, but no such model stretch is visible in the city yet. Earlier this year, CAQM inspections found that seven of 48 PWD road stretches checked did not have complete end-to-end paving, while several pathways and central verges were still unfinished.
CAQM has repeatedly flagged exposed soil and incomplete paving as recurring sources of road dust. It has pushed for sustained paving and greening instead of one-time dust removal.
Delhi’s barrier-free tolling system at major commercial entry points is also not fully in place yet. MCD had planned to make 20 major entry points barrier-free by October, but approvals and installation at several NHAI-linked locations are still pending.
Winter Strategy Outlook
The government’s winter strategy combines enforcement steps such as vehicle restrictions and work-from-home rules with dust suppression through water sprinkling and anti-smog guns.
How much of that plan works on the ground will depend on readiness before winter. The extent to which the longer-term road, dust and traffic-management measures are completed before pollution begins its seasonal rise will decide how much of the announced framework is actually operational.