IIT Bombay Prof Doolla Sent On leave For Impartial Probe Into Student's Death

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Board of Governors steps in as a 10-member panel is formed to investigate student Sahil Wakode's death amid ongoing campus protests and caste-harassment allegations

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IIT Bombay Student Death Case
Professor Suryanarayana Doolla Photo: IIT Bombay
Summary of this article

  • IIT Bombay's Board of Governors directed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla to go on leave to ensure an unbiased, impartial inquiry.

  • A high-level 10-member committee, including student representatives, has been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

  • The action follows student protests and an active probe into allegations of harassment following a tragic exam-related incident

IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, an accused in the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe into the case, sources said on Wednesday.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Monday removed Doolla as the dean of Administrative Affairs following protests over the student's suicide.

Prof Doolla has been sent on leave after being removed from his dean post to enable an impartial probe, with no classes currently underway, the sources said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating Wakode's death.

Wakode (22), a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.

A case on charges of suicide abetment and caste discrimination has been registered against Doolla.

Wakode's mother on Tuesday claimed he had told them that he was tortured, abused, and humiliated based on his caste.

Related Content
High Security outside IIT Bombay - ANI
Police personnel stand guard as students protest following the death of a 22-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student, who died by suicide in his hostel room after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during an examination, at the Powai campus, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Professor Suryanarayana Doolla - IIT Bombay
Professor Suryanarayana Doolla - IIT Bombay

His parents have demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Professor Shirish Kedare and Prof Doolla.

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