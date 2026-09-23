Manchester City Fight Back From 2-0 Down To Hold Bayern Munich To 2-2 Draw

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Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester City in their UEFA Women’s Champions League opener at Sportpark Unterhaching on Tuesday. The hosts started strongly, with Giulia Gwinn opening the scoring in the 11th minute after being played through by Linda Dallmann. Bayern doubled their advantage in the 28th minute when City defender Kerstin Casparij turned Pernille Harder’s dangerous cross into her own net. Manchester City responded just before half-time, Beth Mead tapping home after Bayern failed to clear a Khadija Shaw effort. City had a chance to equalise from the penalty spot after Aoba Fujino was brought down, but Ena Mahmutovic saved Shaw’s attempt. The visitors eventually completed their comeback in the 86th minute, with Carlotta Wamser scoring her first City goal to secure a point.

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UWCL Bayern Munich Women vs Man City Women highlights-Carlotta Wamser
Bayern's Linda Dallmann falls to the ground between Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, left, and Carlotta Wamser during the women's Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UWCL Bayern Munich Women vs Man City Women highlights-Giulia Gwinn
Bayern's Giulia Gwinn, right, collides with Manchester City's Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp, left, during the women's Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UWCL Bayern Munich Women vs Man City Women highlights-Bayerns Pernille Harder
Bayern's Pernille Harder runs with the ball during the women's Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UWCL Bayern Munich Women vs Man City Women highlights-Manchester Citys Carlotta Wamser
Manchester City's Carlotta Wamser celebrates with Alex Greenwood, background, after scoring her side's second goal during the women's Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UWCL Bayern Munich Women vs Man City Women highlights-Citys Carlotta Wamser
Manchester City's Carlotta Wamser, left, scores her side's second goal past Bayern goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic during the women's Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UWCL Bayern Munich Women vs Man City Women highlights-Bayerns Giulia Gwinn
Bayern's Giulia Gwinn, left, tries to dribble the ball past Manchester City's Carlotta Wamser during the women's Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UWCL Bayern Munich Women vs Man City Women highlights-Lauren Hemp
Manchester City's Lauren Hemp collides with Bayern's Momoko Tanikawa, right, during the women's Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UWCL Bayern Munich Women vs Man City Women highlights-colored smoke
A policeman is engulfed in colored smoke from smoke bombs thrown onto the pitch during the women's Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UWCL Bayern Munich Women vs Man City Women highlights-Smoke bombs
Smoke bombs are thrown onto the pitch during the women's Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UWCL Bayern Munich Women vs Man City Women highlights-Kerstin Casparij
Manchester City's Kerstin Casparij, right, scores an own goal during the women's Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UWCL Bayern Munich Women vs Man City Women highlights-Bayerns Giulia Gwinn
Bayern's Giulia Gwinn, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the women's Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

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