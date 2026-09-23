Manchester City Fight Back From 2-0 Down To Hold Bayern Munich To 2-2 Draw

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 23 September 2026 12:21 pm

Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester City in their UEFA Women’s Champions League opener at Sportpark Unterhaching on Tuesday. The hosts started strongly, with Giulia Gwinn opening the scoring in the 11th minute after being played through by Linda Dallmann. Bayern doubled their advantage in the 28th minute when City defender Kerstin Casparij turned Pernille Harder’s dangerous cross into her own net. Manchester City responded just before half-time, Beth Mead tapping home after Bayern failed to clear a Khadija Shaw effort. City had a chance to equalise from the penalty spot after Aoba Fujino was brought down, but Ena Mahmutovic saved Shaw’s attempt. The visitors eventually completed their comeback in the 86th minute, with Carlotta Wamser scoring her first City goal to secure a point.