Netanyahu To Address UNGA, Vows To Defend Israel’s Actions

Benjamin Netanyahu is due to address the UN General Assembly on Thursday, as world leaders gather in New York for the 81st session
The Israeli prime minister says he will “tell the truth” about Israel, defend its actions and stand up for its soldiers during his address
His appearance comes amid continuing international criticism of Israel, making his UN speech one of the closely watched addresses of this year’s high-level week
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he would use his address to the United Nations this week to “tell the truth” about Israel’s actions, as he prepares to speak at the General Assembly in New York.
Netanyahu made the remarks in a video posted on his official X account ahead of his UN appearance. He said he would present Israel’s position and defend its soldiers, while also criticising New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
Netanyahu is scheduled to address the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, according to the UN’s official programme. The General Debate is being held from Tuesday through Monday, with heads of state and government and other senior representatives addressing the Assembly in New York.
Netanyahu’s UN Message
The Israeli prime minister’s remarks come ahead of an appearance expected to focus on Israel’s position amid continuing international criticism and debate over the conflict in the region. The Israeli mission to the UN has also provided information on Israel’s participation.
The Israeli government had previously said Netanyahu intended to use his UN appearance to present Israel’s position, although that statement was issued in September 2025 and is not being used as the source for his latest remarks.
UN General Assembly
The General Debate is the central event of the high-level week, during which UN member states present their positions on international issues.
The 81st session also includes a series of high-level meetings on subjects including the right to development, sea-level rise, pandemic prevention and the Durban Declaration. The General Assembly’s official programme lists Thursday for the meeting on the threats posed by sea-level rise, alongside the continuing General Debate.
Netanyahu’s appearance comes as the UN gathering brings together leaders and senior officials from across the world, providing governments a platform to outline their positions and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines.
The Israeli prime minister’s speech is expected to draw attention to Israel’s conduct and its wider position as he seeks to present his government’s case before the international community. His remarks on Tuesday indicate that defending Israel’s actions will be a central element of his message at the UN.