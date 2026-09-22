Ex-CSK Batter From Delhi Reports Claims ‘Fixing’ Approach, DDCA Seeks BCCI Intervention

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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The Delhi and District Cricket Association has written to the BCCI after Vansh Bedi, the Central Delhi Kings wicketkeeper-batter, reported a fixing approach during the recently concluded Delhi Premier League season. Bedi flagged the matter to the Anti-Corruption Wing, while DDCA said it had watertight safeguards and will act after receiving guidance.

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Vansh Bedi
Vansh Bedi | Photo: X/Chennaiipl
Summary of this article

  • Vansh Bedi reported a fixing approach to the Anti-Corruption Wing during the Delhi Premier League season

  • DDCA has written to the BCCI and is awaiting guidance on the matter

  • DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma said the approach came from a player from Uttar Pradesh

  • The claims are linked to a Tehelka sting operation and have raised questions over anti-corruption safeguards

Controversy has gripped the recently concluded Delhi Premier League season after Vansh Bedi, the young wicketkeeper-batter who played for Central Delhi Kings, reported a "fixing approach" from a cricketer from a neighbouring state. Bedi flagged the approach to the Anti-Corruption Wing and the report was later documented as well.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association has now written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India seeking advice on the matter. The issue centres on how to approach the fixing claims stemming from a sting operation conducted by Tehelka.

Insiders in the Delhi cricket corridors said there is more than meets the eye, but DDCA officials will act after receiving guidance from the Indian cricket board.

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Bedi Reports Approach

Ashok Sharma spelt out the sequence. "Vansh Bedi promptly reported a corrupt approach to the Anti-Corruption wing from a player from Uttar Pradesh, who was also playing a T20 league in the state. We have attached SLOs with every team this year and all our arrangements have been watertight," said DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma.

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That statement identified Uttar Pradesh as the player's state. It also said the player was featuring in a T20 league there at the time.

DDCA has maintained that it had safeguards in place through the season. Sharma said SLOs were attached with every team this year and that the association's arrangements were watertight.

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BCCI Guidance Sought

DDCA has turned to the Indian cricket board. "We have written to the BCCI and will await their guidance," Sharma added.

The association wants advice on how to approach the fixing claims. Those claims stem from a sting operation conducted by Tehelka.

For now, DDCA officers are waiting. They will act after receiving guidance from the BCCI on the next course in the matter.

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Season And Background

Central Delhi Kings were the runners-up this season, losing to South Delhi Superstarz in the title clash.

The season has only just ended, which is why the complaint has drawn quick attention around the league. Bedi was part of the Central Delhi Kings side through that campaign.

Before this edition, Bedi played for Purani Dilli 6. He also had a stint with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

The case has also put the league's anti-corruption safeguards under focus.

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