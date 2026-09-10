India afghanistan september 13 t20i in delhi to go ahead as scheduled ddca

India Vs Afghanistan September 13 T20I In Delhi To Go Ahead Despite Rescheduling Request: DDCA

P PTI Published at: 10 September 2026 10:23 pm

The India-Afghanistan T20I series opener will go ahead as scheduled on September 13 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, despite Delhi Traffic Police’s request to reschedule the match due to the BRICS Summit. The remaining two matches are scheduled for September 15 and 17

P PTI Published at: 10 September 2026 10:23 pm

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will go ahead as scheduled despite Delhi Traffic Police's rescheduling request. File Photo