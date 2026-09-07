Sanju Samson Launches New Initiative To Support Students Across India - Report

Sanju Samson announces scholarships for 1,000 talented students to pursue UPSC Civil Services coaching
The initiative will provide coaching, mentorship and skill development opportunities to deserving students
Samson returns to India’s T20I squad for the Afghanistan series after missing the Zimbabwe tour
Sanju Samson has added another notable chapter to his off-field contributions after announcing a scholarship initiative aimed at helping 1,000 talented students across India pursue UPSC Civil Services coaching.
According to a post by CricCrazyJohns, the India wicketkeeper-batter has launched the initiative through the Sanju Samson Foundation in collaboration with Lead IAS Academy.
The programme is designed to ensure that financial limitations do not prevent deserving students from pursuing their civil services ambitions. Along with UPSC coaching, the initiative will focus on mentorship, skill-based learning, personality development, communication, critical thinking and leadership skills. Students from Samson’s hometown of Vizhinjam and nearby coastal areas will also receive special consideration.
Sanju Samson’s Scholarship Initiative Aims To Back Future Civil Servants
The scholarship programme was announced at the Lead India Summit and will provide opportunities for 1,000 students to pursue UPSC Civil Services coaching. The initiative reflects Samson’s growing involvement in educational and social causes beyond cricket.
The programme, run through the Sanju Samson Foundation in partnership with Lead IAS Academy, will offer more than classroom coaching. It will also provide mentorship and development opportunities designed to help students build communication, leadership and critical-thinking skills.
The initiative is particularly significant for students who may otherwise struggle to afford specialised civil services preparation. By supporting their coaching and development, Samson’s foundation hopes to create greater access to opportunities in one of India’s most competitive examinations.
Sanju Samson Returns To India T20I Squad After T20 World Cup Triumph
The announcement comes as Samson prepares for his return to India’s T20I setup. The wicketkeeper-batter has been included in India’s 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, scheduled to be played in Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17.
Samson had missed India’s recent Zimbabwe series despite being part of the squad that lifted the 2026 T20 World Cup. His return now gives him another opportunity to cement his place in India’s T20I plans.
The selection also creates an interesting wicketkeeping battle, with Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among the other options in the squad. Samson will therefore be looking to make the most of his opportunity when India take on Afghanistan.