‘I Score More Goals’: Kylian Mbappe Fires Back At Defensive Critics After Raphinha-Dembele Comparison

Kylian Mbappe admits he and Vinicius Junior need to improve their defensive work for Real Madrid
Mbappe highlighted his superior goal-scoring output while responding to comparisons with PSG’s attackers
The Real Madrid star stressed that every player must improve both defensively and with the ball
Kylian Mbappe has responded to criticism over his defensive contribution at Real Madrid after being compared with Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona star Raphinha.
The France international was questioned about whether he and Vinicius Junior need to improve their work without the ball, particularly when compared with attackers such as Dembele and Raphinha, who are known for their pressing. Mbappe acknowledged that there is room for improvement but rejected the idea that forwards should be judged through direct comparisons.
The comments came ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League opener against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid are looking to respond after suffering a 1-0 La Liga defeat to Real Betis, a result that ended their perfect start to the league campaign.
Mbappe Admits He Needs To Improve Defensively
Asked whether he and Vinicius need to contribute more defensively, Mbappe initially questioned why the focus was specifically on the attacking duo before addressing the comparison with Dembele and Raphinha.
"When asked if he needs to improve defensively, Mbappe said: "Just me and Vinicius? Of course, we have to improve. But that's perfectly natural."
The Real Madrid forward then offered a pointed response to the comparisons.
"I can say that I score more goals than the PSG players, and they should be scoring more."
However, Mbappe quickly acknowledged that goal-scoring numbers do not eliminate the need for improvement in other areas.
"But I have to be smart and admit that I need to improve, even though I do things the others [PSG players] don't."
Mbappe also stressed that he does not see the discussion as a simple comparison between individual players. For him, different attackers bring different qualities to a team, while every player must continue developing.
"But it's a never-ending debate. We all need to improve in this area. And with the ball too."
Real Madrid Turn Focus To Champions League
Mbappe's comments arrive at a crucial moment for Real Madrid, who begin their Champions League campaign at home against Inter Milan. The French forward said starting the competition at the Bernabeu provides an added motivation and insisted the squad is prepared for a demanding contest.
The defeat to Betis has also added pressure on Madrid to respond quickly. Mbappe admitted that the team created opportunities but failed to convert them, placing particular responsibility on himself as the team's leading goalscorer.
The Frenchman has made a prolific start to the 2026-27 campaign and remains one of Madrid's central attacking figures. The upcoming European campaign will provide another test of how effectively he can balance his attacking output with the defensive demands of the team.
For Mbappe, however, the message is clear: improvement is necessary across the team, but comparisons with other forwards do not tell the full story of what each player contributes.