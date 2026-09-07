Billion-Dollar NFL Teams, Peanuts For Cheerleaders: Ann-Marie Muscarello’s Double Life Exposes The Pay Gap

Denver Broncos cheerleader Ann-Marie Muscarello balances her NFL role with a career as an orthopedic nurse
Her story highlights the longstanding pay disparity between NFL cheerleaders and players
Fans praised Muscarello’s “double life” as debates over cheerleaders’ compensation and working conditions continue
Like any organization, sports franchises operate on a hierarchy, with owners, players and managers taking home most of the money. The disparity between players and staff is hardly surprising, but while the former take home millions, the latter often earn peanuts.
This is particularly true in leagues across the world, and the National Football League (NFL) is no different.
The NFL continues to grow as a league, with its revenue rising above $20 billion. The 32 franchises that make up the league continue to benefit from this growth, with their revenues and valuations steadily increasing. The NFL salary cap also continues to soar every year, with even long snappers taking home millions.
Yet despite the league’s enormous financial success, many non-playing employees remain underpaid. Cheerleaders, in particular, continue to find themselves on the short end of the stick. Although they are a highly visible part of the game-day experience and help teams connect with fans, many are still forced to pursue other careers to support themselves because cheerleading alone does not provide a sustainable income.
Cheerleaders Carve Out Careers Beyond The Sidelines
For most NFL cheerleaders, performing on the field is a passion rather than a full-time profession. While many grow up dreaming of becoming NFL cheerleaders, few are able to make a living from it alone.
Recently, Denver Broncos cheerleader Ann-Marie Muscarello gave fans a glimpse into her life as an NFL cheerleader. While fans see her on the sidelines on weekends performing her craft, she spends the rest of the week working as an orthopedic nurse, making her one of many cheerleaders who have pursued alternative careers in the healthcare industry.
Taking to Instagram, Muscarello shared a video of herself in her cheerleading outfit with pom-poms before the second half of the video showed her wearing scrubs.
“Sunday mornings vs. Monday mornings look a little different,” she wrote in her post.
Muscarello’s Tale Of Two Contrasting Careers Isn’t Surprising
Ann-Marie Muscarello’s post might have raised many eyebrows, but this does not come as a surprise to people familiar with what NFL cheerleaders earn.
The life of a cheerleader may appear glamorous, filled with attention and the spotlight. Behind that glamour, however, are women who are often overworked and underpaid for their time and efforts. It is therefore unsurprising that many have turned to careers in healthcare, business and other industries to make a living.
According to an Associated Press report from 2015, some cheerleaders earned less than workers in the fast-food industry, which is notorious for offering low wages. An NBC Boston report from 2022 stated that an average NFL cheerleader could make as little as $22,500 a year, or around $125 per game.
The low pay has also contributed to cheerleaders filing lawsuits against franchises. A former New York Jets cheerleader, for instance, filed a lawsuit against the franchise over an alleged hourly wage of $3.77.
While not every franchise underpays its cheerleaders, with teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers reportedly offering significantly higher compensation, the league-wide picture remains far less favourable. Netflix’s documentary series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders also brought greater attention to the profession, highlighting the challenges cheerleaders face both on and off the field.
Muscarello’s Double Life Gets Applauded Amid Compensation Debate
Ann-Marie Muscarello’s double life as a cheerleader and orthopedic nurse caught fans’ attention, with many applauding her for balancing two demanding careers.
“Love your double life! You are inspiring and motivating to young women everywhere!!” one user commented.
Taking to X, another fan wrote, “No way she can dance and change a bedpan? Crazy cool double life…”
Another praised her, writing, “Beauty, talent and a career that actually changes lives. That’s ridiculously impressive.”
Someone else jokingly asked, “Have you ever showed up at the job wearing the wrong uniform? Keep up the good work!!”
Cheerleaders continue to push for better pay and working conditions as debates over their compensation remain ongoing. Muscarello’s story offers another reminder that behind the glitz and glamour of NFL sidelines, many cheerleaders are also building careers away from the stadium to make ends meet.