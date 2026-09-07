Premier League: Arsenal Rally Past Chelsea Riding On Odegaard's Winner, Maitland-Niles Makes Manchester United Stumble

Arsenal secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea at Emirates Stadium to maintain their 100% start in the Premier League
The result marked the first defeat for new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso despite a late effort from substitute Estevao
Manchester United stumbled to a 2-2 draw at Everton after Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck an added-time equaliser on his debut
Arsenal passed their biggest test of the Premier League title defence so far with a 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday, while Manchester United’s difficult start to the season continued with a 2-2 draw at Everton after twice throwing away the lead.
Martin Odegaard scored the winner in the 50th minute at the Emirates Stadium after Morgan Rogers had put Chelsea ahead early and Kai Havertz equalised in the first half. The result keeps Arsenal’s 100% record intact after three games and moves them level at the top of the standings with Manchester City.
United’s night ended in more frustration at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko both put Michael Carrick’s side in front, but Everton hit back each time and Ainsley Maitland-Niles rescued a point in added time.
Arteta's Title Message
It was a statement result.
Chelsea rank among the key contenders challenging the champions this term. Rogers struck first just two minutes in, drilling a low volley past David Raya from distance. The hosts pushed back with relentless pressure, carving out several openings until Havertz found the bottom corner in the 25th minute.
Odegaard then settled the match five minutes into the second half with a clinical finish from inside the box.
“From start-to-finish it was a joy to watch our team play and compete. The threat we created, huge individual performances as well, the atmosphere inside the stadium was something great to witness,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.
Odegaard placed the win in the wider context of the campaign. “It was a big massive game, a tough opponent, really hard for us against a really good team. It was a big fight and we got there in the end,” Odegaard said. “We always want to keep fighting and have showed that many times. Conceding early is never ideal, but our reaction was top, (we) could have scored some more goals and got our reward. I think it was a brilliant performance.”
Chelsea's First Defeat
Chelsea still threatened.
It was the first defeat for new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, but Arsenal had to survive a late scare before closing out the win. Raya produced an outstanding save to deny substitute Estevao an equaliser late on after Pedro Neto had hit the post in the first half.
Alonso focused on what his side could take from the loss even as he admitted the result hurt. “It hurts, a defeat has to hurt,” Alonso said. “I learned about the game, about us, what we are doing and starting, the players have this attitude, desire to compete better game-by-game to try to create something we believe in, to have this conviction.”
“So far I’m happy knowing it’s a process, but we want to win games, that’s the ultimate goal,” he said.
United's Late Collapse
United let it slip.
Maitland-Niles struck in the sixth minute of added time to earn Everton a 2-2 draw on his debut after arriving as a deadline day signing. The substitute curled a long-range first-time shot into the top corner after the ball broke to him outside the box, leaving United goalkeeper Senne Lammens with no chance.
United had twice looked set to take the points. Mbeumo fired them ahead straight after halftime with a low shot into the far corner, George equalised in the 83rd with a near-post finish and substitute Sesko headed United back in front in the 88th. Everton still found one more response through Maitland-Niles.
“Everybody wants to start off like that,” Maitland-Niles said. “The ball fell to me on the edge of the box. I put my foot through it, it ended up in the top corner, which I’m happy about.”
The draw is another setback for Carrick’s side, who have just one win from their opening three games after losing to Hull and beating Ipswich. United have now conceded two goals in each of their first three league matches.
Carrick tried to calm the mood after the late blow. “We haven’t started the season that bad. It’s not that bad, we’ve got that close to coming away with three points today, that’s football,” United coach Michael Carrick said. “There are moments we can deal with a bit better, but we’ll be fine.
“We’re bitterly disappointed to be up in the position we were in the game twice, so close to the end.
“All the work that went into putting us in that position at different stages to then come away like that – it’s not a great feeling. It feels like a defeat.”