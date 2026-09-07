Premier League: Arsenal Rally Past Chelsea Riding On Odegaard's Winner, Maitland-Niles Makes Manchester United Stumble

Odegaard placed the win in the wider context of the campaign. “It was a big massive game, a tough opponent, really hard for us against a really good team. It was a big fight and we got there in the end,” Odegaard said. “We always want to keep fighting and have showed that many times. Conceding early is never ideal, but our reaction was top, (we) could have scored some more goals and got our reward. I think it was a brilliant performance.”