Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo On The Same Team? Carlos Tevez Is Trying To Make Football’s Ultimate Dream Happen

Carlos Tevez wants Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at his farewell match, potentially putting the two long-time rivals on the same team for the first time.
The proposed event is being planned for La Bombonera, with Boca president Juan Román Riquelme approving the plan and officials working on a December date.
Tevez's proposed guest list is packed with legends, including Rooney, Scholes, Ferdinand, Vidic, Buffon, Van der Sar, Pirlo, Riquelme, Chiellini and Bonucci.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have spent nearly two decades on opposite sides of football's greatest rivalry. They have played against each other 37 times, combined for 13 Ballon d'Or awards, and have been compared for years.
Now, there's a possibility they might finally be on the same team. Both Messi and Ronaldo have been invited to take part in Carlos Tevez's farewell match, where the former Argentina and Manchester United striker plans to hold a grand event for his former teammates and friends at Boca Juniors' famous La Bombonera stadium later this year.
Tevez Holds The Key
Tevez retired in 2021 after his third spell with Boca, the club where he began his career, but five years later, he is organizing one final celebration of his football journey. According to TyC Sports' Marcelo Palacios, Tevez approached his former teammate and current Boca president, Juan Román Riquelme, about holding the match at La Bombonera.
Riquelme has approved the plan, and officials are working on a December date that doesn't interfere with Boca's schedule.Tevez has also openly expressed his desire to include the biggest names in the event.
Tevez played alongside Messi in the Argentina national team and spent three seasons with Ronaldo at Manchester United, where both players left the club in the same summer. He has stayed in touch with both superstars and believes he can convince them to attend.
"I Will Persuade Them"
In an interview on the streaming platform Olga, Tevez was asked if Messi and Ronaldo could end up on opposite sides.
He replied, "We'll get them together." He also mentioned that he still speaks to both players on WhatsApp. When asked how he planned to persuade Ronaldo to join, his answer was straightforward: "I'll go get him myself." If he succeeds, it would be an unforgettable moment at La Bombonera.
Messi, currently with Inter Miami, and Ronaldo, still playing for Al Nassr, have spent their careers being compared rather than playing together.
Their rivalry defined a significant period in football, especially during their time at Barcelona and Real Madrid, but they have never been teammates at either club or on the international stage.
However, Messi officially ended his international career on August 31, 2026, after Argentina's 1–0 loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.This makes the possibility of a shared appearance with Ronaldo, even in a testimonial event, feel more meaningful.
Star Studded Gala
His guest list is impressive, featuring players from various stages of his career.For goalkeepers, he wants Edwin van der Sar and Gianluigi Buffon.At centre-back, he envisions Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Giorgio Chiellini, and Leonardo Bonucci.
He has also reserved a spot for Patrice Evra, whom he affectionately calls his "brother." He mentioned, "Van der Sar on one side and Buffon on the other.At centre back, we’ll probably have Rio Ferdinand, Vidic...we'll bring in Chiellini, Bonucci. Evra, my brother, he has to be there." In the midfield, he hopes to reunite Andrea Pirlo, Paul Scholes, Riquelme, and Wayne Rooney.
This list includes teammates from Tevez's time in England, Italy, and Argentina, as well as some of the greatest opponents he faced throughout his career.
Even among a group of Champions League and World Cup winners and international legends, the sight of Messi and Ronaldo standing on the same side of the pitch would be the most remarkable.It still depends on their availability, and neither has been confirmed for the game.But Tevez has already made his intentions clear.
After many years of football history being shaped by Messi and Ronaldo being apart due to different teams, nations, and rival clubs, the person who has shared a dressing room with both of them is now hoping to bring them together at La Bombonera — even if just for a short time in the afternoon.