Brazil Turf Specialists To Inspect Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium Pitch Ahead Of Historic India Friendly

A turf specialist team from Brazil will arrive in Kolkata on September 6 to inspect the Salt Lake Stadium pitch and training grounds
Earlier inspections during the Durand Cup raised concerns regarding ground conditions
The delegation intends to bring local facilities up to the standard of the Brazilian Football Confederation Training Centre
Brazil's football federation is sending turf specialists to inspect the Salt Lake Stadium pitch ahead of the India-Brazil friendly in Kolkata, with less than a month left for the match, The Times of India reported. The senior Brazilian national team's first visit to India has drawn strong interest, but concerns remain over the turf quality and the challenge of hosting opponents of such stature.
The turf specialist team will fly to Kolkata from Brazil on Sunday, September 6, to assess the pitch and related facilities, the report said. Officials who inspected the ground in August felt that several upgrades were necessary.
Pitch Concerns Mount
The earlier inspection raised questions about both the match surface and the training facilities Brazil will use during the visit. The source quoted by The Times of India said the specialists from Brazil want to bring the ground and training facility up to the same level as the CBF Training Centre. When that inspection took place, Durand Cup matches were being played at the stadium, so it was not in the best shape.
The source added that the delegation was shown top-tier Indian Super League matches on television when the turf was in good condition, but it was not convinced. The source said that when the world's best players are on the pitch, the turf should meet world-class standards.
Ancelotti Plans Squad
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has been monitoring his Europe-based stars and is expected to pick a strong squad for the friendlies against Australia and India during the September 21-October 6 international window.
The squad will be announced on Wednesday, the report said.
Kolkata's Big Stage
Kolkata will host two big games in just three days, another official involved in organising the matches told The Times of India. The official said Brazil are five-time world champions and among the best football has known, while Uruguay are also former world champions with several high-profile footballers.
The official added that the two games can put Kolkata on the world football map.
The Kolkata friendly is part of Brazil's Asia tour. It marks Brazil's first visit to the continent in more than 20 years.