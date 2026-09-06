Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi's First Club Match Since International Retirement Ends In Draw

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Inter Miami and Atlanta United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their MLS regular-season match. This highly anticipated fixture marked Lionel Messi's emotional return to the pitch following his International retirement announcement, drawing global attention to South Florida. Casemiro opened the scoring for Miami in the 32nd minute, but Miguel Almirón quickly leveled for Atlanta. Luis Suárez restored Miami's lead right before halftime. In the second half, Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair saved a penalty from Almirón to preserve the lead, but Atlanta debutant Breel Embolo converted a late penalty in the 87th minute to seal a point.

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Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United MLS 2026 match highlights-Leo Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, runs with the ball as Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United MLS 2026 match highlights-Miguel Almirón
Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón (10) runs with the ball against Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United MLS 2026 match highlights-
Inter Miami fans hold up a sing reading "Gracias" for Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi during the first half of an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United MLS 2026 match highlights-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, has words with Atlanta United defender Júnior Alonso (6) after an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United MLS 2026 match highlights-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, runs with the ball against Atlanta United midfielder Mauricio Amaro, left, uring the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United MLS 2026 match highlights-Breel Embolo
Atlanta United forward Breel Embolo celebrates after making a penalty kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United MLS 2026 match highlights-Breel Embolo
Atlanta United forward Breel Embolo (36) kicks a penalty kick against Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United MLS 2026 match highlights-Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, left hands the ball to forward Lionel Messi for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United MLS 2026 match highlights-Luis Suárez
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) celebrates with Germán Berterame, left, and Telasco Segovia, right, after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United MLS 2026 match highlights-Casemiro
Inter Miami midfielder Casemiro (5) celebrates with midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (7) and forward Leo Messi (10) after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

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