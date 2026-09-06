Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi's First Club Match Since International Retirement Ends In Draw

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 6 September 2026 2:37 pm

Inter Miami and Atlanta United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their MLS regular-season match. This highly anticipated fixture marked Lionel Messi's emotional return to the pitch following his International retirement announcement, drawing global attention to South Florida. Casemiro opened the scoring for Miami in the 32nd minute, but Miguel Almirón quickly leveled for Atlanta. Luis Suárez restored Miami's lead right before halftime. In the second half, Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair saved a penalty from Almirón to preserve the lead, but Atlanta debutant Breel Embolo converted a late penalty in the 87th minute to seal a point.